Greenfield wreck closes Washington Street

Washington Street in Greenfield was closed for approximately 90 minutes Tuesday after an accident that knocked down two utility poles and caused utility lines to catch on fire. The Greenfield Police Department said in a news release that it was notified at 7:11 p.m. Tuesday of an accident near the intersection of Washington and Jefferson streets. Outside agencies were contacted due to the nature of the accident for clean-up and maintenance, the news release said. Andrew T. Bolender, 42, Frankfort, was cited for failure to control. A police department spokesperson said Wednesday evening that no further information would be available until Friday.

