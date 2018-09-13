A Fling Barn Humane Society Benefit Concert, hosted by the Fling Pet Clinic and Highland County Humane Society, and featuring live music from Johnny Fink and the Intrusion, will be held Saturday, Sept. 15 at the Fling Barn.

The doors open at 6 p.m. and music by Johnny Fink begins at 7 p.m.

There will be a BBQ food truck, trivia, prizes, silent auction, dancing and much more. A freewill donation will be accepted.

Those attending must be 21 or older.

Fling said the purpose of the event is to raise money for the Humane Society to help improve the facilities at its animal shelter on SR 124 east of Hillsboro.

Johnny Fink and the Intrusion specialize in blues, but Fling said a variety of music will be played and that the band will also take requests.

The Fling Barn is located at 8205 W. Berrysville Road.