Live reproduction of 1951 broadcast planned Saturday

A live reproduction of a 1951 radio broadcast featuring a Hillsboro native will be offered free to the public Saturday, Sept. 15 as part of an Ohio Open Doors event at the Highland House Museum.

Bob Brown, a 1979 Hillsboro High School graduate, will portray Robert Waldrop, who originally broadcast the show titled “Four Point Man” on Nov. 19, 1951 as part of a program called “The Ohio Story.” The narrative was originally written by Frank Siedel, whose son, Jonathan Siedel, donated it to the historical society on Aug. 12, 1996.

The broadcast will begin at 3 p.m. at the museum located at 151 E. Main St. that also serves as headquarters for the Highland County Historical Society.

“Four Point Man” is the story of Hillsboro native Dave Carroll, who in 1951 was a sophomore at Ohio State University carrying a 4.0 grade point average despite having polio. Carroll was the cousin of famous cartoonist and Hillsboro native Milton Caniff.

The Highland House Museum will be open from 1-4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.

“A few people will be dressed in period costumes and they’ll talk about historic places in Highland County, guiding people through the museum and pointing out different things we have in our collections,” said Vicki Knauff, who operates the Highland House for the historical society.

That same evening, the historical society will host its annual Log Cabin Cookout at 5 p.m. in the yard behind the museum.

“We encourage people to come and go through the museum and stay for the cookout,” Knauff said.

Reservations are required for the cookout and can be made by calling 937-393-3392.

The cookout menu will include ham and bean soup, corn muffins, coleslaw, coneys, desserts and beverages. Donations will be accepted.

The Ohio History Connection (OHC), formerly the Ohio Historical Society, created Ohio Open Doors in 2016 to promote and inspire pride in Ohio’s heritage and to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the National Historic Preservation Act. Signed by President Lyndon B. Johnson on Oct. 15, 1966, the act has proven instrumental in transforming the face of communities from coast to coast, establishing the legal framework and incentives to preserve historic buildings, landscapes and archaeological sites. It drives economic revitalization by attracting investment, supporting small business, stabilizing neighborhoods and creating jobs, according to the OHC.

Jeff Gilliland can be reached at jgilliland@timesgazette.com or 937-402-2522.

Log Cabin Cookout also at Highland House Museum