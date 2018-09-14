Highland County travel report

Through the week ending Sept. 22, the following traffic advisory includes road construction and major maintenance projects requiring long-term lane restrictions and/or closures along the state and federal highway system in Highland County. For statewide information regarding road conditions affected by weather, construction, maintenance or accidents, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

Oct. 1-5 — SR 321 will be closed at three separate locations for a series of culvert replacement projects. Beginning Monday, Oct. 1 and continuing through Wednesday, Oct. 3, the route will be closed between SR 134 at Buford and Gath Road for crews to replace two culverts. Then, on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 4-5, the route will be closed between Wildcat Road and Mills Lane, just east of Mowrystown, for a two-day project. During periods of closure, motorists will be detoured via SR 134, SR 32 and U.S. Route 62.

SR 73 is open to traffic at its intersection with Prospect Road, where it has been closed as part of a realignment/widening project on Prospect Road. Although the route is open, it will be subject to intermittent lane restrictions; however, traffic will be maintained by flaggers. In addition, restrictions and closures on Prospect Road remain in effect, and traffic is being detoured locally. The completion date for the entire project is summer of 2019.

SR 73 has been reopened to two lanes of traffic between Diven Road and West Welcome Road following a bridge replacement project. Crews have finishing work to complete within the project zone; however, impact to traffic should be minimal, and traffic will be maintained with flaggers when crews are at work.

SR 134 is closed between Kier Road and Crampton Road, just south of Lynchburg, for the second phase of a bridge and culvert replacement project. Throughout construction, traffic will be detoured via U.S. Route 50 at Dodsonville and SR 135 at Allensburg, and the entire project is anticipated to be completed in early fall.

SR 138 is closed between McWilliams Road and SR 753, approximately one mile west of Greenfield, for a bridge replacement project. The closure is scheduled to be in effect for up to 30 days, and while the route is closed, motorists will be detoured via SR 28 and SR 771; a local detour will also be established. All work associated with the project is scheduled to be completed in late summer or early fall.

A bridge replacement project is underway on U.S. 50 between Spickard Road and Danville Road, near the community of Fairview. Throughout construction, traffic will be maintained in one, 10-foot lane with temporary signals, and the project is anticipated to be completed in early fall.

U.S. 62 is reduced to one, 10-foot lane between Selph Road and Surber Lane, approximately one mile north of Hillsboro, for a bridge replacement project. Throughout construction, traffic will be maintained with temporary signals, and the project is scheduled to be completed in mid-fall.

As part of a districtwide bridge maintenance project, restrictions are in effect on U.S. 62 at the bridge located immediately north of the route’s intersection with SR 28 and at the structure located north of Sabina Road and Leesburg for crews to repair expansion joints. Traffic will be maintained in one lane by flaggers, temporary signals and/or arrow boards when crews are at work.

Submitted by Kathleen Fuller, public information officer, ODOT District 9.