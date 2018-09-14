Chili and pulled pork for the weekend

I don’t know about you folks, but come Friday I’m thinking, “What am I going to fix for the weekend?”

Now, that is the I asked myself just recently, and I thought a pot of chili would be a great idea. I decided to fix that on Saturday and have peanut butter sandwiches.

So off I went to the grocery store to pick up what I needed for the chili, and I hoped to grab something that looked interesting to fix for Sunday.

Well, as I was going up and down the aisle at the supermarket looking at everything on the shelves, I started toward the meat department. I saw several ladies chatting and picking up packages of meat from the meat case saying, “This is a great buy.” Of course, I had to go see what the ladies were talking about. It was pork butt, and they were on sale — two for the price of one.

“That’s perfect,” I thought. “I will have pulled pork. Yeah!”

I grabbed up two — one to cook now and one to save for later.

As I finished my shopping I decided I would fix slaw to go with the pulled pork.

I got home and made the chili for Saturday. I was on a roll. The next evening I put the pork in the crock pot and covered it with two and a half cups of beef broth, put pepper on the top, and put the lid on while turning it on high where it cooked all night. The next morning I woke to the best smell. I went to the kitchen and sampled the pork. It was delicious and melted in my mouth. I also had leftovers. You can add BBQ sauce or slaw, or both BBQ sauce and slaw, or just eat it plain. But I like mustard on it, too. The more you heat it up, the better it is. Yum, yum.

It’s so easy to fix — one pork butt, add two and a half cups of beef broth, sprinkle pepper on top, cover, turn on high, let it cook all night and it’s done. Eat and enjoy!

I’m looking forward to hearing from you!

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/09/web1_sharon-kitchen-7.jpg This is a photo of Sharon’s pork butt in the cooker. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/09/web1_f-pulled-pork.jpg This is a photo of Sharon’s pork butt in the cooker. Sharon Hughes | The Times-Gazette