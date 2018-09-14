Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Sept. 10

INCIDENT

At 4:18 p.m., officers observed a male subject known to have an outstanding warrant at or near Centerfield Road. After speaking with the subject and advising he had an outstanding warrant, the male subject fled on foot. After a small foot pursuit the male was apprehended and taking into custody. Rodney Holisinger III, 40, of Greenfield, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for violation of a court order with the Greenfield Police Department, drug paraphernalia and obstruction.

Sept. 11

INCIDENTS

At 3 p.m., officers observed a female subject that appeared to be exhibiting strange behavior in the 600 block of Mirabeau Street. An officer was approached by the female subject. During the encounter the officer advised that she could possibly be impaired. Julia Midkiff, 20, Hillsboro, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

At 7:11 p.m., officers were advised of an accident near Jefferson and Washington streets. Outside agencies were contacted due to the nature of the accident for clean up and maintenance. Andrew T. Bolender, 42, Frankfort, was cited for failure to control.