Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Sept. 9

INCIDENT

Officers responded to a call at a business in the 800 block of West Main Street to investigate a theft complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male subject had assaulted a family member and stole their belongings. The assaulted individual was treated and released from Highland District Hospital. On Sept. 10, Brandon McComas, 27, of Hillsboro, was arrested in connection to the incident and charged with domestic violence, aggravated robbery and on four outstanding warrants held by the Highland County Sheriff’s Office. McComas was transported to the Highland County Justice Center.

Sept. 10

ARREST/CITATION

Courtney Case, 23, of Washington C.H., was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.