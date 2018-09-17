Democratic Party open house

The Highland County Democratic Party will hold an open house at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18 celebrating the opening of its headquarters at 132 S. High St., Hillsboro.

Hot dogs, coneys, cole slaw, chips and drinks will be provided by the party. All are invited to attend and meet the party’s county commissioner candidates, Randy Mustard and John Knauff. Yard signs, literature, absentee ballot forms and voter registration forms will be available.

Submitted by Dinah Phillips, Highland County Democratic Party chairperson.