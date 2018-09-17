Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Sept. 11

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jessica Rose, 27, Hillsboro, was cited for failure to yield at an intersection.

Sept. 12

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Thomas A. Vance, 36, Hillsboro, was arrested for receiving stolen property and theft by deception.

Seth Eidenier, 33, Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension.

Sept. 13

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jade Stevens, 21, Hillsboro, was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Nicholas Glaser, 28, Hillsboro, was arrested for breaking and entering and possession of drugs.

Joshua Roland, 35, Hillsboro, was arrested for breaking and entering.

Dawn Robinson, 37, Peebles, was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Sept. 14

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Seth Eidenier, 33, Hillsboro, was arrested for breaking and entering.

Tabytha Wilson, 27, Lynchburg, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

Leafee Beery, 64, Hillsboro, was cited for failure to yield at at intersection.

Megan Alexander, 28, Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

Sept. 15

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

James Shepherd, 42, Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

Sept. 16

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Courtney Bechtel, 21, Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant and for driving under suspension.