Music at St. Mary’s begins 2018-19 season

The Music At St. Mary’s (MASM) concert season will open at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7 with the return of Jim McLaughlin in his sixth annual organ recital in Hillsboro.

McLaughlin was born and raised in Hillsboro, graduated from Hillsboro High School and served as organist at the Hillsboro Church of Christ during his high school years. After receiving his Bachelors of Fine Arts degree from Ohio University majoring in voice and organ, he taught vocal music and choir in the Zanesville City Schools for 31 years. He has served churches as music director or organist in Athens and Zanesville.

McLaughlin is an adjudicator for voice, piano and choir events for the Ohio Music Education Association. He owns a music conservatory in Zanesville offering lessons in piano, organ and voice. He now serves as artist-in-residence at Central Trinity United Methodist Church in Zanesville and continues to direct the Zanesville Civic Chorus. This year is their 88th annual “Messiah” Oratorio performance. He is also active with the barbershop chorus.

Assisting McLaughlin on the recital will be Jennie Harner playing flute, Kevin Keister playing trumpet and John Glaze, who will join McLaughlin in an organ duet (four hands on one instrument) as well as vocal solos.

All MASM concerts are presented at no charge; however, a freewill offering is taken and this, along with special gifts from a few loyal supporters, provides the funding for costs associated with the series.

A reception will follow the concert.

Other concerts in the series will be Music of the Civil War presented by Steve Ball of Columbus, Southern State Singers, the musicians of St. Mary’s and the Wayside Winds of Cincinnati. For a full concert listing, visit www.masmhillsboro.weebly.com.

Submitted by John M. Glaze, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church.

