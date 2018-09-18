Hillsboro City Schools vote won’t raise taxes

A resolution passed Monday by the Hillsboro City Schools Board of Education declaring the transfer of 1.0 mills from current expenses to permanent improvements will not increase taxes for residents of the district, school officials emphasized.

“The board will request the Budget Commission of Highland County to make this transfer, and at the same time the board will request that the commission reduce the bond retirement millage down 1 mill, therefore the transfer from general fund to permanent improvement will not cause an increase of real estate tax to the local residents,” Treasurer Ben Teeters said. “The only way that a local resident tax would see an increase or decrease is if the property valuation is increased or decreased by the county auditor during the normal reappraisal cycles.”

The district wants to transfer the funds to permanent improvements so it can have more money readily available to purchase technology-related items, more buses and properly maintain its buildings, board member Larry Lyons said after the meeting.

Teeters said the move will free up approximately $300,000 annually that the school district can use for permanent improvements.

During his superintendent’s report, Tim Davis said that Fawn Girard, a teacher at Hillsboro Elementary, recently won a silver medal at the World Archery Competition in Italy. Davis said that during the competition Girard broke some world records and was tied for first place at the end of the regular competition. But he said Girard told him she lost on a one-shot tiebreaker when she hurried her shot.

All of this came about, Davis said, despite the fact that Girard just started practicing the particular archery discipline five weeks before the world competition, where most competitors have been practicing it for a dozen or more years.

A year ago, Girard placed 13th at the World 3D Archery Championships as a member of the USA team.

Board member Jerry Walker asked Davis about the status of an archery program starting at the school, a topic the board discussed earlier this year.

At the April board meeting, longtime hunter education instructors John Kidder and Tim Schlater asked the board about the possibility of starting an archery program at the school. They said that a few years ago the Highland County Rod and Gun Club donated some bows and arrows to the school. They said that if Hillsboro was not interested in starting an archery program, they would like to have the equipment back so it could be used elsewhere.

Davis said Monday that the equipment has been located and that the school is looking for someone to “head the program up.” He said Girard can’t make that commitment right now because she is trying to make the U.S. Olympic team.

In other business, Ashley Taylor, a native of the Philippines, was sworn in as the new student representative to the board. She said that after graduating from high school she plans to attend Miami University.

The board approved the following supplemental contracts: Charles Colliver, choral accompanist; Jenna Horick, play advisor/director; Katie Moberly, assistant athletic director; and Kelsey West, high school volleyball assistant coach.

The board accepted the following resignations: Amy Robinson, middle school basketball cheerleading coach; Kayla Wilson, play advisor/director; and Patrick Young, bus driver.

Jeff Gilliland can be reached at 937-402-2522.

Ashley Taylor is sworn by Treasurer Ben Teeters as the new student representative to the Hillsboro Board of Education at Monday’s meeting. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/09/web1_Hillsboro-school-board.jpg Ashley Taylor is sworn by Treasurer Ben Teeters as the new student representative to the Hillsboro Board of Education at Monday’s meeting. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

Hillsboro teacher wins silver medal at World Archery Competition