Court of Appeals will convene in Hillsboro

The District Court of Appeals will convene Thursday, Sept. 27 at 9:30 a.m. in the Highland County Common Pleas Courtroom, Hillsboro, to consider appeals from Adams and Ross counties.

Cases will be argued before Presiding Judge Marie M. Hoover and judges William H. Harsha and Matthew W. McFarland.

The Fourth Appellate Court is comprised of Presiding/Administrative Judge Hoover of Portsmouth, and judges Harsha of Chillicothe, Peter B. Abele of Athens and McFarland of Portsmouth.

The Court of Appeals directly reviews all cases heard or tried in lower courts in which a decision is appealed. These cases may have been tried in common pleas, probate, juvenile, municipal or county courts, and may be either civil or criminal cases.

The Fourth District Court of Appeals serves the following 14 counties in Southern Ohio: Adams, Athens, Gallia, Highland, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Scioto, Vinton and Washington.

Submitted by the Court of Appeals of Ohio.