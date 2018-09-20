FFL pageant applications sought

Applications are being sought for the 2018 Fall Festival of Leaves Scholarship Pageant.

The contest is open to anyone who will be 15 to 18 years old by Sept. 30, 2018 and is a student or graduate at the following school districts: Adena, Chillicothe, Greenfield, Hillsboro, Huntington, Paint Valley, Southeastern Ross, Unioto, Western Pike and Zane Trace.

There is a $10 application fee and the deadline to enter is Sept. 21. Applications are available at the following locations: McFadden Pharmacy and Johnson’s Dairy Queen in Bainbridge, and She Said Yes and Brick Haven in Chillicothe. They can also be downloaded at www.fallfestivalofleaves.com.

The theme for this year’s pageant is “Timeless Memories.”

All contestants must attend a photo shoot at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23 at the Bainbridge Methodist Church, as well as rehearsals from 2-6 p.m. at the Paxton Theatre in Bainbridge on Sept. 30, Oct. 7 and Oct. 14.

The pageant will be held at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18 at the Paxton Theatre. Preliminaries for the contestants begin at 4:30 p.m.

For more information contact Vicky Mettler at 740-634-3241, Bobbi Blanton at 740-721-3521 or Amanda Dyer at 937-509-1334.

Submitted by Vicky Mettler, Fall Festival Of Leaves.