Oktoberfest in Greenfield

Returning for the seventh year this weekend is the G3, Grow Greater Greenfield Oktoberfest, which will be held in downtown Greenfield from 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29.

Held annually in an attempt to revitalize the village’s downtown area, the event will feature an opening ceremony with remarks from Greenfield City Manager Todd Wilkin and the traditional breaking of a pretzel at 4 p.m.

There will be the usual games and attractions like the rubber chicken toss contest, pumpkin cornhole contest, a straw maze, root beer mug race, bouncy house, barrel train and pumpkin bowling, which G3 member Shari Royse-Bellar said will be free to anyone who wants to enter.

She said the emphasis of Oktoberfest and other G3 events is to promote the revitalization of Greenfield as a natural resource and a fun, historic place to play.

“Our main emphasis is to revitalize the downtown, as we believe the success and future of our town starts with the downtown,” Royse-Bellar said. “We want to promote our beautiful downtown, businesses and encourage folks to shop and support our local businesses, and to make Greenfield a destination.”

Royse-Bellar said organizers are currently working on research and paperwork to qualify Greenfield on the National Register of Historic Downtowns.

“This is a very in-depth and timely project, but members are working hard to make this happen,” she said. “This would open up many opportunities with grants and other resources. We love our community and want to make it the best it can be.”

There be plenty of other activities Saturday, including a variety of craft/artisan vendors; a selfie photo booth; a German dessert contest; the Doxie Derby, or race between dachshund dogs; the Zinzinnati Bier Band; and a polka dance lesson to make the band experience more fun.

A bier garten will be open at 4 p.m. with a variety of draft beers. It will be manned by the St. Benignus Knights Of Columbus. Entry into the bier garten will be $10, which includes a reusable, insulated souvenir cup and two draft brews; or an $8 offering with the cup and one beer ticket.

The Greenfield Lions Club will be selling a selection of German foods.

Following is a schedule of events:

4 p.m. — Opening ceremony, Pledge of Allegiance, Concerned Veterans of Greenfield, opening remarks

4-9 p.m. — Vendors, food, barrel train, pumpkin painting, face painting, chalk art, bier garten

5 p.m. — Zinzinnati Bier Band

5:30 p.m. — Polka lesson

6 p.m. — Chicken toss throwing contest

6:30 p.m. — Doxie Derby

7 p.m. — Pumpkin cornhole throwing contest

7 p.m. — Dessert contest judging, winner announcement, raffle

7:30 p.m. — Root beer mug race

8 p.m. — Winners of chicken toss announced

For more information, visit Grow Greater Greenfield on Facebook.

“There will be something for everyone at the G3, Grow Greater Greenfield Oktoberfest,” G3 said in a news release. “Please come out to our fun, family-friendly event and support the efforts of G3.”

Youngsters are pictured taking part in the chicken toss contest during a past G3, Grow Greater Greenfield Oktoberfest. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/09/web1_Oktoberfest.jpg Youngsters are pictured taking part in the chicken toss contest during a past G3, Grow Greater Greenfield Oktoberfest. Submitted photo

Seventh annual event takes place Saturday, Sept. 29