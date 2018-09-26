Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Sept. 20

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Scott Binegar, 43, Bainbridge, was arrested on outstanding warrants for the Greenfield Police Department and the Chillicothe Police Department for failure to appear.

Carolyn Price, 40, Bainbridge, was arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Justin Steven, 39, Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant for the Greenfield Police Department for violation of a court order.

Quintin Yates, 35, Lebanon, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear, as well as an APA warrant.

Kainan M. Binegar, 19, Leesburg, was arrested for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer to elude or flee.

INCIDENT

At 1:44 p.m. in the 300 block of Lafayette Street, officers were assisting another unit when a vehicle approached them and faiuled to stop when ordered to. The vehicle then almost stuck one of the officers. Kainan M. Binegar, 19, Leesburg, was arrested for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer to elude or flee.

Sept. 21

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Selly Nicholas, 26, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for the Hillsboro Police Department for a probation violation.

INCIDENT

Between the hours of 11:15 a.m. and 12:45 p.m., officers received a report that a vehicle had been stolen in the 1000 block of Jefferson Street.

Sept. 22

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Kimmy Cox, 22, Chillicothe, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for the Greenfield Police Department for violation of a court order.

Logan Davis, 23, Marysville, was arrested on an outstanding for the Chillicothe Police Department for failure to appear.

Joshua Knisley, 44, Hillsboro, was arrested for violation of a protection order.

Taylor Polley, 19, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication and underage consumption.

INCIDENTS

At 3:13 a.m. in the 800 block of Nellie Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person(s). Upon the arrival of the officers, Logan Davis, 23, Marysville, was arrested on an outstanding for the Chillicothe Police Department for failure to appear.

At 10:44 a.m., officers received a report of a theft in the 300 block of Lafayette Street.

At 1 p.m., officers received a report of telephone harassment in the 300 block of Jefferson Street.

At 8:30 p.m., officers observed a female subject suspected of being under the influence of alcohol in the 500 block of Jefferson Street. After speaking with the individual, Taylor Polley, 19, Greenfield was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication and underage consumption.

Sept. 23

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Logan Elliott, 29, Greenfield, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for the Greenfield Police Department for violation of a court order.

Sept. 24

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

A 17-year-old Greenfield juvenile was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Shannon Everhart, 32, Greenfield, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for the Greenfield Police Department for failure to appear.

Melinda Jenkins, 33, Greenfield, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for the Greenfield Police Department for failure to appear.

Katie Tedford, Hillsboro, was cited for an expired driver’s license and expired registration.

Sept. 25

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Wheyette Copas, 20, Greenfield, was arrested for complicity to theft.

Colin Tumbleson, 21, Greenfield, was arrested for theft.

Nathanial Cornett, 22, Greenfield, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for the Greenfield Police Department for failure to appear.

INCIDENTS

At 7:03 a.m., officers received a report of a theft in the 1100 block of Sycamore Circle.

At 10:38 p.m. in the 200 block of Jefferson Street, an officer received a report of a theft. Officers were able to identify the individuals and after speaking with the person who reported the incident. Colin Tumbleson, 21, Greenfield, was arrested for theft, and Wheyette Copas, 20, Greenfield, was arrested for complicity.