Paint Creek’s Jackman promoted to lieutenant

Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District Firefighter/Paramedic and Public Information Officer Branden Jackman was recently promoted to lieutenant. Jackman is shown taking his oath with Assistant Chief Bill Strain, left, Jackman’s daughter Aubrie, center foreground, and his wife, Amber, far right. Not pictured is Jackman’s son, Aidyn, holding the Bible on which Jackman took his oath. Jackman will transfer from Paint Creek’s Hillsboro station to its Greenfield station. “I’d like to thank the district for this opportunity to help steer the path of the department,” he said on Wednesday. “I look forward to being part of the team in Greenfield and look forward to the challenges this new position will present.”

