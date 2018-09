Highland County Fair results

Following are results from the 2018 Highland County Fair as provided by the OSU Highland County Extension Office. More results will appear in upcoming editions of The Times-Gazette:

Junior Roping and Gymkhana

Ground Roping Beginner, 9-13 years – First, Samantha Tipton, Ready-Set-Show; second, Wade Sholler, Ready-Set-Show.

Ground Roping, 14-18 years – First, Sierra Benney, Ready-Set-Show; second, Annalyse Warner, Ready-Set-Show.

Goat Tying Boys Beginner, 9-13 years – First, Wade Sholler, Ready-Set-Show.

Goat Tying Girls Beginner, 9-13 years – First, Samantha Tipton, Ready-Set-Show; second, Makayla Terrell, Silver Spurs.

Goat Tying Girls, 14-18 years –First, Sierra Benney, Ready-Set-Show; second, Annalyse Warner, Ready-Set-Show.

Moving Dummy Breakaway Beginner, 9-13 years – First, Makayla Terrell, Silver Spurs; second, Samantha Tipton, Ready-Set-Show.

Moving Dummy Breakaway, 14-18 years – First, Sierra Benney, Ready-Set-Show; second, Annalyse Warner, Ready-Set-Show.

Pole Bending, 9-13 years – First, Makayla Terrell, Silver Spurs; second, Samantha Tipton, Ready-Set-Show.

Pole Bending, 14-18 years – First, Sierra Benney, Ready-Set-Show; second, Journey Abbot, SIlver Spurs.

Barrels, 9-13 years – First, Samantha Tipton, Ready-Set-Show; second, Sarah Larrick, Ready-Set-Show.

Barrels, 14-18 years – First, Sierra Benney, Ready-Set-Show; second, Reagan Tholen, Ready-Set-Show.

Barrels Walk Trot, 10 and under – First, Jacob Woods, Ready-Set-Show.

Stakes Race – First, Samantha Tipton, Ready-Set-Show; second, Sierra Benney, Ready-Set-Show.

Keyhole – First, Annalyse Warner, Ready-Set-Show; second, Sierra Benney, Ready-Set-Show.

Junior Horse

Showmanship

English Showmanship, 9-18 years – First, Harrison Burge, Ready-Set-Show; second, Elena Lowell, Silver Spurs.

Walk Trot Showmanship, 10 and under – First, Jenna Clutter, Silver Spurs; second, Solomon Combs, Silver Spurs.

Showmanship, 9-13 years – First, Kaylynn Thompson, Silver Spurs; second, Elena Lowell, Silver Spurs.

Showmanship, 14-18 years – First, Sierra Benney, Ready-Set-Show; second, Morgan Kelly, Ready-Set-Show.

Pony Showmanship – First, Sarah Larrick, Ready-Set-Show.

Showmanship Sweepstakes Championship – First, Harrison Burge, Ready-Set-Show; second, Morgan Kelly, Ready-Set-Show.

Horsemanship

Miniature Horse/Pony Halter – First, Emma Sanderson, Silver Spurs; second, Jacob Woods, Ready-Set-Show.

Open Halter Junior Horse, 5 and under – First, Sebastian Combs, Silver Spurs; second, Sarah Larrick, Ready-Set-Show.

Open Halter Senior Horse 6 and over – First, Shelby Banks, Silver Spurs; second, Makayla Terrell, Silver Spurs.

Hunter Seat Equitation Over Fence – First, Journey Abbott, Silver Spurs; second, Makayla Terrell, Silver Spurs.

Hunter Hack – First, Journey Abbott, Silver Spurs; second, Makayla Terrell, Silver Spurs.

English Equitation, 9-18 years – First, Sierra Benney, Ready-Set-Show; second, Journey Abbott, Silver Spurs.

English Pleasure, 9-18 years – First, Sierra Benney, Ready-Set-Show; second, Journey Abbott, Silver Spurs.

Walk Trot Horseman, 10 and Under – First, Jenna Clutter, Silver Spurs; second, Jacob Woods, Ready-Set-Show.

Walk Trot Pleasure 10 and Under – First, Solomon Combs, Silver Spurs; second, Jenna Clutter, Silver Spurs.

Easy Gaited Equitation – First, Wade Sholler, Ready-Set-Show; second, Abby Monson, Silver Spurs.

Easy Gaited Pleasure – First, Abby Monson, Silver Spurs; second, Wade Sholler, Ready-Set-Show.

Horsemanship 9-13 years – First, Elena Lowell, Silver Spurs; second, Ryan Mau, Silver Spurs.

Horsemanship 14-18 years – First, Harrison Burge, Ready-Set-Show; second, Shelby Banks, Silver Spurs.

Horsemanship Sweepstakes – First, Shelby Banks, Silver Spurs; second, Harrison Burge, Ready-Set-Show.

Western Pleasure, 9-13 years – First, Elena Lowell, Silver Spurs; second, Greta Quigley, Silver Spurs.

Western Pleasure, 14-18 years – First, Morgan Kelly, Ready-Set-Show; second, Harrison Burge, Ready-Set-Show.

Ranch Horse Pleasure – First, Tyler Clutter, Silver Spurs; second, Harrison Burge, Ready-Set-Show.

Ranch Riding – First, Tyler Clutter, Silver Spurs; second, Andrea Kelch, Silver Spurs.

Reining (Pattern C) – First, Tyler Clutter, Silver Spurs; second, Ryan Mau, Silver Spurs.

Trail (Horse & Pony), 9-13 years – First, Ryan Mau, Silver Spurs.

Trail (Horse & Pony), 14-18 years – First, Andrea Kelch, Silver Spurs.

Showman of Showmen

Species, Representative, Club/Chapter

Beef – Gavin Puckett, Premier Showmen.

Dairy – Natasha Davidson, Buford Dairy & Livestock.

Dog – Haiden Scott, Canine Commanders.

Goat – Claire Wilkin, Fur, Feathers & Friends.

Horse – Harrison Burge, Ready-Set-Show.

Poultry – Kara Williams, Lynchburg-Clay FFA.

Rabbit – Katie Kirk, Highland Cpunty Unlimited.

Sheep – Logan Simmons, Lynchburg-Clay FFA.

Swine – Maddie Caldwell, Fab Five.

Showman of Showmen, Katie Kirk, Highland County Unlimited; Reserve Showman of Showmen, Natasha Davidson, Buford Dairy & Livestock; third, Kara Williams, Lynchburg-Clay FFA; fourth, Logan Simmons, Lynchburg-Clay FFA.

Sheep

Dorset

Ewe lamb under 1 year – First, Mia Roehm, Highland Harvesters; second, Mia Roehm, Highland Harvesters.

Ram lamb under 1 year – First, Mia Roehm, Highland Harvesters.

Breeder’s Young Flock – First, Mia Roehm, Highland Harvesters.

Shropshire

Ewe lamb under 1 year – First, Tahia Ames, Fantastics; second, Tahia Ames, Fantastics.

Ram lamb under 1 year – First, Tahia Ames, Fantastics.

Breeder’s Young Flock – First, Tahia Ames, Fantastics.

Southdown

Ewe lamb under 1 year – First, Eve Roehm, Highland Harvesters.

Champion Registered Ewe – Evelyn Roehm, Highland Harvesters.

Reserve Champion Registered Ewe – Tahia Ames, Fantastics.

Champion Registered Ram – Tahia Ames, Fantastics.

4-H Style Revue

Junior Division – First, Emma Yochum, All About Beef; second, Kallie Posey, Greene Countrie Farm Hands; third, Lindsey Hutchinson, Greene Countrie Farm Hands; Top Junior Division Model, Lindsey Hutchinson, Greene Countrie Farm Hands.

Intermediate Division – First, Kyah Chaney, Fantastics; second, Trinity Edenfield, Highland’s Best; third, Sydney Hamilton, Highland County Poultry, Pigs & Lambs; fourth, Anne Marie Ogden, Canine Commanders; Top Intermediate Division Model, Trinity Edenfield, Highland’s Best.

Senior Division – First, Emily Young, Berrysville Whippersnappers; second, Brianna Purvis, Concord Junior Farmers; Top Senior Division Model, Brianna Purvis, Concord Junior Farmers.

Reserve Champion Registered Ram – Emelia Roehm, Highland Harvesters.

Champion Registered Breeder’s Young Flock – Tahia Ames, Fantastics.

Reserve Champion Registered Breeder’s Young Flock – Emelia Roehm, Highland Harvesters.

Grade Crossbred

Ewe lamb under 1 year – First, Sophie Young, Marshall Stockmen; second, Paige Teeters, Fairfield FFA.

Ram lamb under 1 year – First, Page Teeters, Fairfield FFA.

Grade Hampshire

Ewe Lamb under 1 year – First, Page Teeters, Fairfield FFA.

Grade Natural Colored

Ewe lamb under 1 year – First, Jessie Satterfield, Mowrystown FFA.

Grade Suffolk

Ewe 1 year under 2 years – First, Cheyenne Watson, McClain FFA.

Champion Grade Ewe – Paige Teeters, Fairfield FFA.

Reserve Champion Grade Ewe – Sophie Young, Marshall Stockmen.

Champion Grade Ram – Paige Teeters, Fairfield FFA.

Market Lambs

Class 1 – First, Rachel Rudy, Highland County Poultry, Pigs & Lambs; second, Olivia VanFleet, Highland County Buckeyes.

Class 2 – First, Emma Yochum, All About Beef; second, Jaylie Duncan, Highland Harvesters.

Class 3 – First, Mia Roehm, Highland Harvesters; second, Brianna Hill, Belfast Kids Unlimited.

Class 4 – First, Mia Roehm, Highland Harvesters; second, Allison Pavey, Fab Five.

Division 1 – Champion, Emma Young, All About Beef; Reserve Champion, MIa Roehm, Highland Harvesters.

Class 5 – First, Tahia Ames, Fantastics; second, Brianna Hill, Belfast Kids Unlimited.

Class 6 – First, Jaylie Duncan, Highland Harvesters; second, Chandra Hill, Belfast Kids Unlimited.

Class 7 – First, Brya McClain, Highland’s Best; second, Chesnee Clark, Concord Junior Farmers.

Class 8 – First, Sophie Young, Marshall Stockmen; second, Sophia Michael, Highland County Buckeyes.

Division 2 – Champion, Sophie Young, Marshall Stockmen; Reserve Champion, Sophie Michael, Highland County Buckeyes.

Class 9 – First, Logan Simmons, Lynchburg-Clay FFA; second, Paige Teeters, Fairfield FFA.

Class 10 – First, Logan Simmons, Lynchburg-Clay FFA; second, Emma Yochum, All About Beef.

Class 11 – First, Paige Teeters, Fairfield FFA; second, Logan Warner, Highland County Poultry, Pigs & Lambs.

Division 3 – Champion, Logan Simmons, Lynchburg-Clay FFA; Reserve Champion, Paige Teeters, Fairfield FFA.

Grand Champion Market Lamb – Logan Simmons, Lynchburg-Clay FFA.

Reserve Grand Champion Market Lam – Paige Teeters, Fairfield FFA.

Grand Champion Production Market Lamb – Matthew Gossett, Highland County Poultry, Pigs & Lambs.

Reserve Grand Champion Production Market Lamb – Zachary DeAtley, Mowrytown FFA.

Showmanship

Age 9/10 – First, Sophia MIchael, Highland County Buckeyes; second, Emma Yochum, All About Beef.

Age 11 – First, Allison Pavey, Fab Five; second, Blake Herdman, All About Beef.

Junior Division – Champion, Sophia Michael, Highland County Buckeyes; Reserve Champion – Emma Yochum, All About Beef.

Age 12 – First, Logan Warner, Highland County Poultry, Pigs & Lambs; second, Brianna Hill, Belfast Kids Unlimited.

Age 13 – First, Jessie Satterfield, Barnyard Bunch; second, Jaylie Duncan, Highland Harvesters.

Age 14 – First, Paige Teeters, Fairfield FFA; second, Chandra Hill, Belfast Kids Unlimited.

Intermediate Division – Champion, Paige Teeters, Fairfield FFA; Reserve Champion, Logan Warner, Highland County Poultry, Pigs & Lambs.

Age 16 – First, Zachary DeAtley, Mowrystown FFA; second, Hunter Mootz, Lynchburg-Clay FFA.

Age 17/18 – First, Logan Simmons, Lynchburg-Clay FFA; second, Cheyenne Watson, McClain FFA.

Senior Division – Champion, Logan Simmons, Lynchburg-Clay FFA; Reserve Champion, Zachary DeAtley, Mowrystown FFA.

Sweepstakes Champion – Logan Simmons, Lynchburg-Clay FFA.

Sweepstakes Reserve Champion – Paige Teeters, Fairfield FFA.