Hoops Classic returning to HHS

The Ohio Valley Hoops Classic basketball showcase will return to Hillsboro High School later this year with games scheduled for Friday, Nov. 30 and Saturday, Dec. 1, event organizer Bennie Carroll has announced.

The hosting Hillsboro Indians will play both days, McClain and East Clinton square off, “and once again fans will be able to see several local teams share the court with some of Ohio and Kentucky’s most outstanding teams and players,” Carroll said in a prepared statement.

This will be sixth year for the classic. It was held the first two years at Wilmington College, the two years after that at the Southern State Community College Patriot Center in Hillsboro, and moved across town to HHS a year ago.

The highest profile players that will be part of the classic include commits to Xavier, the University of Cincinnati and West Virginia. Six-foot, 10-inch senior Dieonte Miles of Walton Verona has agreed to play at Xavier, while Xenia 6-4 senior Samari Curtis will play for the UC Bearcats. In fact, the two will get their first taste of playing against each other when Walton Verona squares off against Xenia at noon on Saturday in the classic, Carroll said.

Moeller’s Miles McBride will play next year for Bob Huggins at WVU. McBride and the defending state champion Moeller Crusaders will take on Kentucky power Lexington Bryan Station at 1:45 p.m. Saturday.

Five-time state champion Dayton Dunbar returns to the Ohio Valley Hoops Classic and it takes on Lakota East in the Friday night event opener. Campbell County, which reached last year’s Elite 8 in Kentucky, returns to face Walnut Ridge in a game that features a pair of highly-touted juniors in 6-6 Von Cameron-Davis and point guard Qian Magwood. In a battle between Greater Western Ohio Conference and Greater Miami Conference powers, the Mason Comets will tangle with Sidney to close out the event on Saturday night.

Several local teams will also appear. The Hillsboro Indians will play both nights this year. On Friday night, Hillsboro renews on old South Central Ohio League rivalry when the Indians take on the Wilmington Hurricane. Then on Saturday night, the Indians face a Kentucky foe when Maysville St. Patrick comes to town.

In another local rivalry game, the McClain Tigers, under first-year coach Joe Stewart, take on the East Clinton Astros. The Blanchester Wildcats will tangle with Beechwood out of Northern Kentucky on Saturday afternoon. These teams feature a pair of highly regarded sophomores — 6-3 guard Braden Sipple of Blanchester and 6-3 Scotty Draud of Beechwood. Draud is a concensus top five sophomore in Kentucky and is the son of former Vanderbilt star Scott Draud, according to Carroll.

He said ticket information for the event will be released at a later date.

For complete information and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.ohiovalleyhoopsclassic.com.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/09/web1_Hoops-classic-logo-1.jpg

Indians, Tigers, Astros, top talent in state slated to take part