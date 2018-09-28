Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Sept. 26

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Rebecca Throckmorton, 27, Greenfield, was arrested for complicity to theft.

Tony Anderson, 59, Greenfield, was cited for a viscous canine.

INCIDENT

At 11:15 p.m. near South Street and Tenth Street, an officer made contact with a male subject known to have an outstanding warrant issued through the Highland County Court. Upon contact with the individual, Donavan Knisley, 18, Greenfield, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for the Greenfield Police Department for violation of a court order.