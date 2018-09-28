Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Sept. 27

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Kevin Mcconehea, 47, Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension and failure to use a turn signal.

Jesse Smith, 80, Wilmington, was cited for improper backing.

Jeffrey Goodrich, 47, HIllsboro, was cited for public intoxication.

INCIDENTS

The police department investigated a crash in the 1000 block of North West Street. Joseph Levangie, 19, Oregonia, was southbound on North West Street and failed to see stopped traffic. Levangie’s vehicle struck the vehicle in front of him, which pushed that vehicle into a third vehicle. Sean Platt, 38, Hillsboro, was stopped in traffic behind a vehicle driven by Dana Bales, 47, Wilmington. Both the Platt and Bales vehicle received minor damage, while the Levangie vehicle received disabling damage and had to be towed from the scene. No injuries were reported. Levangie was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

The police department investigated another rear-end type accident on the 1200 block of North High Street. Darlene Ogden, 41, Hillsboro, was sitting stopped in traffic when her vehicle was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by Barbara Suttle, 69, Hillsboro. Suttle was traveling southbound and failed to see the stopped traffic in time to avoid the collision. Both vehicles received minor damage. Suttled was cited for assured clear distance ahead.