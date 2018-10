2018 Highland County Fair results

Following are results from the 2018 Highland County Fair as provided by the OSU Highland County Extension Office. More results will appear in upcoming editions of The Times-Gazette:

Junior Goats

Dairy Market Goats

Class 1 – First, Cheyenne Watson, McClain FFA; second, Brendan Hager, Highland’s Best.

Class 2 – First, Sophia Michael, Highland County Buckeyes; second, Kyndee Williams, Highland County Hooves, Hearts & More.

Class 3 – First, Chloe Page, Concord Junior Farmers; second, Madison Knox, Belfast Kids Unlimited.

Champion Dairy Market Goat – Chloe Page, Concord Junior Farmers.

Reserve Champion Dairy Market Goat – Madison Knox, Belfast Kids Unlimited.

Market Meat Goats

Class 1 – First, Hillary Hamilton, Premier Showmen; second, Miley Walker, Concord Junior Farmers.

Class 2 – First, Claire Wilkin, Fur, Feathers and Friends; second, Ashlei Hillyer, Fur, Feathers & Friends.

Class 3 – First, Hannah Burnett, Fur, Fathers & Friends; second, Austin Leininger, Clover Leaf Clippers.

Class 4 – First, Sydney Hamilton, Highland County Poultry, Pigs & Lambs; second, Kurt Hamilton, Highland County Poultry, Pigs & Lambs.

Class 5 – First, Riley Collins, Concord Junior Farmers; second, Taylor Brown, Pigs Plus.

Division 1 Champion – Sydney Hamilton, Highland County Poultry, Pigs & Lambs.

Division 1 Reserve Champion – Claire Wilkin, Fur, Feathers & Friends.

Class 6 – First, Sydney Hamilton, Highland County Poultry, Pigs & Lambs; second, Jayah Chaney, Fantastics.

Class 7 – First, Sophia Michael, Highland County Buckeyes; second, Gracie Thoroman, Fur, Feathers & Friends.

Class 8 – First, Ashlei Hillyer, Fur, Feathers & Friends; second, Claire Wilkin, Fur, Feathers & Friends.

Class 9 – First, Mathias Hostetler, Barnyard Bunch; second, Victoria Morris, Greene Countrie Farm Hands.

Class 10 – First, Braydon Pegan, Barnyard Bunch; second, Charles Phillips, Mowrystown FFA.

Class 11 – First, Sam Hamilton, Highland County Poultry, Pigs & Lambs; second, Phoebe Holland, Barnyard Bunch.

Division 2 Champion – Ashlie Hillyer, Fur, Feathers & Friends.

Division 2 Reserve Champion – Claire Wilkin, Fur, Feathers & Friends.

Class 12 – First, Sarah Young, Marshall Stockmen; second, Kelcie Thornburgh, Fur, Feathers & Friends.

Class 13 – First, Mason Hostetler, Barnyard Bunch; second, Jay Reno, Barnyard Bunch.

Class 14 – First, Taylor Thoroman, Fur, Feathers & Friends; second, Hannah Burnett, Fur, Feathers & Friends.

Class 15 – First, Kelcie Thornburgh, Fur, Feathers & Friends; second, Kaytlin Fannin, Fur, Feathers & Friends.

Class 16 – First, Gracie Thoroman, Fur, Feathers & Friends; second, Brianna Burleson, Marshall Stockmen.

Division 3 Champion – Sarah Young, Marshall Stockmen.

Division 3 Reserve Champion – Kelcie Thornburgh, Fur, Feathers & Friends.

Champion Market Boer Goat – Ashlie Hillyer, Fur, Feathers & Friends.

Reserve Champion Market Boer Goat – Claire Wilkin, Fur, Feathers & Friends.

Alpine

Does in milk, 3 years and under 5 – Brendan Hager, Highland’s Best.

Champion Alpine Junior Doe – Emma Rhonemus, Belfast Kids Unlimited.

Reserve Champion Alpine Junior Doe – Brendan Hager, Highland’s Best.

Champion Alpine Senior Doe – Brendan Hagar, Highland’s Best.

American Lamandha

Junior Kids – Keyrra Talbot, Highland County Hooves & Hearts & More.

All Dry Yearlings – Preston Doss, Highland County Hooves & Hearts & More.

Does in milk, 2 years and under 3 – Madison Nichols, Highland County Hooves & Hearts & More.

Does in milk, 3 years and under 5 – Sierra Hinkley, Highland County Hooves & Hearts & More.

Champion American Lamancha Junior Doe – Preston Doss, Highland County Hooves & Hearts & More.

Reserve Champion American Lamancha Junior Doe – Keyrra Talbot, Highland County Hooves & Hearts & More.

Champion American Lamancha Senior Doe – Madison Nichols, Highland County Hooves & Hearts & More.

Reseve Champion American Lamancha Senior Doe – Sierra Hinkley, Highland County Hooves & Hearts & More.

Nubian

All Dry Yearlings – Evan Knox, Belfast Kids Unlimited.

Champion Nubian Junior Doe – Evan Knox, Belfast Kids Unlimited.

Reserve Champion Nubian Junior Doe – Madison Knox, Belfast Kids Unlimited.

Oberhalsi

Intermediate Kids – Lizzy Pierce, Simply Pygmies Plus.

All Dry Yearlings – Lizzy Pierce, Simply Pygmies Plus.

Champion Oberhalsi Junior Doe – Lizzy Piece, Simply Pygmies Plus.

Reserve Champion Oberhalsi Junior Doe – Lizzy Pierce, Simply Pygmies Plus.

Record Grade

Junior Kids – Preston Doss, Highland County Hooves & Hearts & More.

Intermediate Kids – Abbagale Doss, Highland County Hooves & Hearts & More.

Senior Kids – Kyndee Williams, Highland County Hooves & Hearts & More.

All Dry Yearlings – Brendan Hagar, Highland’s Best.

Does, Yearlings in milk, 1 year old and under 2 – Abbagale Doss, Highland County Hooves & Hearts & More.

Does in milk, 5 years old and over – Cheyenne Watson, McClain FFA.

Champion Recorded Grade Senior Doe – Abbagale Doss, Highland County Hooves & Hearts & More.

Reserve Champion Recorded Grade Senior Doe – Cheyenne Watson, McClain FFA.

Champion Recorded Grade Junior Doe – Preston Doss, Highland County Hooves & Hearts & More.

Reserve Champion Recorded Grade Junior Doe – Avary Doss, Highland County Hooves & Hearts & More.

Champion Recorded Grade Senior Doe – Brendan Hagar, Highland’s Best.

Reserve Recorded Grade Senior Doe – Madison Nichols, Highland County Hooves & Hearts & More.

Champion Junior Doe – Emma Rhonemus, Belfast Kids Unlimited.

Reserve Champion Junior Doe – Preston Doss, Highland County Hooves & Hearts & More.

Utility

Junior Kids – Tara Shinkle, Barnyard Bunch.

Intermediate Kids – Tara Shinkle, Barnyard Bunch.

Senior Kids –Kyah Chaney, Fantastics.

All Dry Yearlings – Wesley Kelch, Highland County Poultry, Pigs & Lambs.

Does, Yearlings in milk, 1 year old and under 2 – Tessa Shinkle, Barnyard Bunch.

Does in milk, 2 years and under 3 – Tessa Shinkle, Barnyard Bunch.

Champion Utility Junior Doe – Kyah Chaney, Fantastics.

Reserve Champion Utility Junior Doe – Tara Shinkle, Barnyard Bunch.

Champion Utility Senior Doe – Tessa Shinkle, Barnyard Bunch.

Reserve Champion Utility Senior Doe – Tessa Shinkle, Barnyard Bunch.

Pygmy Goat Show

Pygmy

Senior Yearling, 18-24 Months – Lizzy Pierce, Simply Pygmies Plus.

Champion Junior Doe – Lizzy Pierce, Simply Pygmies Plus.

Senior Does, 4-year-old does and older – Lizzy Pierce, Simply Pygmies Plus.

Champion Senior Doe – Lizzy Pierce, Simply Pygmies Plus.

Grand Champion Pygmy Doe – Lizzy Pierce, Simply Pygmies Plus.

Reserve Grand Champion Pygmy Doe – Lizzy Pierce, Simply Pygmies Plus.

Wethers, 1 year of age and older – Ava Hooper, Highland Harvesters.

Champion Pygmy Wether – Ava Hooper, Highland Harvesters.

Reserve Champion Pygmy Wether – Ava Hooper, Highland Harvesters.

Boer Production

Junior Does, 6-9 months – Grant Crum, Brushcreek Junior Farmers.

Senior Does, 18-24 months – Grant Crum, Brushcreek Junior Farmers.

Champion Senior Doe – Grant Crum, Brushcreek Junior Farmers.

Utility

Junior Does, 3-6 months – Phoebe Holland, Barnyard Bunch.

Junior Does, 6-9 months – Claire Wilkin, Fur, Feathers & Friends.

Junior Does, 9-12 months – Grant Crum, Brushcreek Junior Farmers.

Senior Does, 12-18 months – Brayndon Pagen, Barnyard Bunch.

Senior Does, 18-24 months – Jessie Satterfield, Barnyard Bunch.

Champion Senior Doe – Jessie Satterfield, Barnyard Bunch.

Reserve Champion Senior Doe – Ashlie Hillyer, Fur, Feathers & Friends.

Harvest Goat Show

Junior Harness – Brendan Hagar, Highland’s Best.

Intermediate Harness – Brendan Hagar, Highland’s Best.

Champion Harness – Brendan Hagar, Highland’s Best.

Reserve Champion Harness – Brendan Hagar, Highland’s Best.

Showmanship

Junior Division – First, Sophia Michael, Highland County Buckeyes; second, Hannah Burnett, Fur, Feathers & Friends.

Intermediate Division – First, Taylor Brown, Pigs Plus; second, Abby Doss, Highland County Hooves & Hearts & More.

Senior Division – First, Claire Wilkin, Fur, Feathers & Friends; second, Ashlie Hillyer, Fur, Feathers & Friends.

Sweepstakes Goat Showman – Claire Wilkin, Fur, Feathers & Friends.

Junior Dairy

Ayrshire

Junior Heifer Calf – Natasha Davidson, Buford Dairy & Livestock.

Summer Yearling – Natasha Davidson, Buford Dairy & Livestock.

Junior Yearling Heifer – Natasha Davidson, Buford Dairy & Livestock.

Winter Yearling – Mckenna Schaefer, Buford Dairy & Livestock.

Aged Cow – Zachary Davidson, Buford Dairy & Livestock.

Champion Ayrshire – Natasha Davidson, Buford Dairy & Livestock.

Reserve Champion Ayrshire – Natasha Davidson, Buford Dairy & Livestock.

Guernsey

Intermediate Heifer Calf – Zachary Davidson, Buford Dairy & Livestock.

Senior Heifer Calf – Natasha Davidson, Buford Dairy & Livestock.

Summer Yearling – Zachary Davidson, Buford Dairy & Livestock.

Winter Yearling – Natasha Davidson, Buford Dairy & Livestock.

Senior Three Year Old Cow – Zachary Davidson, Buford Dairy & Livestock.

Champion Junior Guernsey – Natasha Davidson, Buford Dairy & Livestock.

Champion Senior Guernsey – Zachary Davidson, Buford Dairy & Livestock.

Reserve Champion Senior Guernsey – Zachary Davidson, Buford Dairy & Livestock.

Holstein

Intermediate Heifer Calf – Natasha Davidson, Buford Dairy & Livestock.

Senior Heifer Calf – Claire Schaefer, Buford Dairy & Livestock.

Summer Yearling – Claire Schaefer, Buford Dairy & Livestock.

Senior Yearling Heifer – Emma Tinnel, Concord Junior Farmers.

Junior Two Year Old Cow – Mckenna Schaefer, Buford Dairy & Livestock.

Aged Cow – Natasha Davidson, Buford Dairy & Livestock.

Champion Holstein – Natasha Davidson, Buford Dairy & Livestock.

Jersey

Intermediate Heifer Calf – Lydia Carr, Buford Dairy & Livestock.

Senior Heifer Calf – Lydia Carr, Buford Dairy & Livestock.

Junior Yearling Heifer – Atlee Carr, Mowrystown FFA.

Winter Yearling – Lydia Carr, Buford Dairy & Livestock.

Senior Yearling Heifer – Atlee Carr, Mowrystown FFA.

Senior Two Year Old Cow – Lydia Carr, Buford Dairy & Livestock.

Four Year Old Cow – Atlee Carr, Buford Dairy & Livestock.

Champion Junior Jersey – Atlee Carr, Mowrystown FFA.

Reserve Champion Junior Jersey – Atlee Carr, Mowrystown FFA.

Champion Senior Jersey – Atlee Carr, Buford Dairy & Livestock.

Reserve Champion Senior Jersey – Lydia Carr, Buford Dairy & Livestock.

Milking Shorthorn

Junior Heifer Calf – Claire Schaefer, Buford Dairy & Livestock.

Intermediate Heifer Calf – Traci Shinkle, Buford Dairy & Livestock.

Senior Heifer Calf – Traci Shinkle, Buford Dairy & Livestock.

Summer Yearling – Traci Shinkle, Buford Dairy & Livestock.

Senior Yearling Heifer – Traci Shinkle, Buford Dairy & Livestock.

Junior Two Year Old Cow – Traci Shinkle, Buford Dairy & Livestock.

Senior Two Year Old Cow – Traci Shinkle, Buford Dairy & Livestock.

Four Year Old Cow – Traci Shinkle, Buford Dairy & Livestock.

Aged Cow – Traci Shinkle, Buford Dairy & Livestock.

Champion Junior Milking Shorthorn – Traci Shinkle, Buford Dairy & Livestock.

Reserve Junior Champion Milking Shorthorn – Traci Shinkle, Buford Dairy & Livestock.

Champion Senior Milking Shorthorn – Traci Shinkle, Buford Dairy & Livestock.

Reserve Senior Champion Milking Shorthorn – Traci Shinkle, Buford Dairy & Livestock.

Brown Swiss

Junior Two Year Old Cow – Mckenna Schaefer, Buford Dairy & Livestock.

Aged Cow – Natasha Davidson, Buford Dairy & Livestock.

Champion Brown Swiss – Natasha Davidson, Buford Dairy & Livestock.

Supreme Champion Overall – Atlee Carr, Buford Dairy & Livestock.

Dairy Herd – First, Atlee Carr, Buford Dairy & Livestock; second, Traci Shinkle, Buford Dairy & Livestock.

Dairy Showman

Junior – First, Lydia Carr, Buford Dairy & Livestock; second, Claire Schaefer, Buford Dairy & Livestock.

Intermediate – First, Natasha Davidson, Buford Dairy & Livestock; second, Josh Niehaus, Lynchburg-Clay FFA.

Senior – First, Zachary Davidson, Buford Dairy & Livestock; second, Mckenna Schaefer, Buford Dairy & Livestock.

Champion Sweepstakes – Natasha Davidson, Buford Dairy & Livestock.

Reserve Sweepstakes – Atlee Carr, Buford Dairy & Livestock.