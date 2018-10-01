Homeless shelter fundraiser

The Highland County Homeless Shelter will hold its eighth annual Strike Out Homelessness 8 fundraiser from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6 at Highland Lanes in Hillsboro.

Those planning to attend should RSVP by calling the shelter at 937-393-0634.

The cost is $50 per lane for two hours of bowling with shoes included. There will also be a special pizza and pop offering allowing participants to purchase a large one-tem pizza and pitcher of pop for $9.If you are unable to bowl, lane sponsors are needed.

There will also be a silent auction, raffles and a 50/50 drawing. The public can also stop by for a chance to win tickets to COSI, Newport Aquarium, Cincinnati Observatory, Contemporary Arts Center, Appearances Salon, Magic Touch Salon, Blossoms n Buds, Peebles Department Store, Paul Mitchell Salon, Rick’s Hometown TV & Appliance Center, Highland Tire, West Main Automotive, Shabby Moose, Amatha Farrens: State Farm Insurance, Walmart, Tux & Tan, Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio and more. For a complete list please visit the Shelter on Facebook, Twitter or its new website at www.hcshelter.org.

All donations will benefit the Highland County Homeless Shelter and the programs offered to our clients,” executive director Greg Hawkins said in a news release. “Community support is imperative to the success of the shelter and to assist those in need within our community. Homelessness continues to be a social issue in Highland County. Between Jan. 1, 2017 and Oct. 1, 2018, the Highland County Homeless Shelter has assisted 275 men, women and children with your support.

“Each year, our organization assists homeless individuals within our community and donations help sustain our organization and benefit the community which we serve. The Highland County Homeless Shelter is open 365 days a year. We can offer assistance and support for up to 28 men, women and children for a maximum of 90 days. We provide beds, food and shelter, along with access to essential programs and services that enable homeless individuals to rebuild their confidence, and their lives. We are happy to serve Highland County and surrounding areas, and we are proud to serve those less fortunate. There is hope. In order to meet our mission and provide services within our community, we rely on the generosity of individuals and businesses for support. Thank you for supporting the Highland County Homeless Shelter for the past 14 years.”

8th annual bowling event is Saturday, Oct. 6