Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff Donnie Barrera reports for the week of Sept. 24-30, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received 317 911 calls, answered 127 requests for service, dispatched 152 fire and EMS runs, took 31 offense reports and investigated one traffic crash.

At 9:51 a.m. on Sept. 24 the sheriff’s office received a complaint from a business in Sinking Spring of a female try to pass a counterfeit $100 bill. A deputy responded to the scene and took an offense report. The incident remains under investigation.

On Sept. 29 at 6:30 a.m. a citizen on Pied Piper Parkway requested a deputy be dispatched to remove a male and female who were causing a disturbance and refusing to leave. Both subjects were placed under arrest and transported to the Highland County Justice Center.

A Noble Road resident called the sheriff’s office at 9 p.m. on Sept. 29 to report a theft. A video game system and other items were taken from the residence without permission by a former roommate. A deputy was dispatched to the scene to take an offense report. The incident remains under investigation.