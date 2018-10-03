2018 Highland County Fair results

Following are results from the 2018 Highland County Fair as provided by the OSU Highland County Extension Office.

Baking Contest

Junior – First, Marley Gobin, Concord Junior Farmers; second, Meri Jackson, HIghland Harvesters; third, Kobie Miles, Fur, Feathers and Friends.

Intermediate – First, Ethan Cummings, Premier Showmen; second, Kathryn Ogden, Canine Commanders; third, Alexis West, Marshall Junior Farmers; honorable mention, Sydney Hamilton, Highland County Poultry, Pigs & Lambs; honorable mention, Anne-Marie Ogden, Canine Commanders.

Senior – First, Trisha Lewis, Lynchburg-Clay FFCLA; second, Sara Newsome, Fab Five; third, Eden Edenfield, Highland’s Best.

Sewing Challenge

Junior Division – First, Emma Yochum, All About Beef; second, Leah Robinson, Marshall Stockmen; third, Jayah Chaney, Fantastics.

Intermediate Division – First, Kyah Chaney, Fantastics; second, Addisyn Downing, Ready Set Show; third, Katie Cook, Greene Countrie Farm Hands; honorable mention, Trinity Edenfield, Highland’s Best.

Senior Division – First, Sara Newsome, Fab Five; second, Kelsey Arnett, Cloverleaf Clippers; third, Eden Edenfield, Highland’s Best; honorable mention, Elizabeth Zaremba, Cloverleaf Clippers.

General Livestock Judging Contest

Junior

First place team – Sydney Sanders, Carly Sanders, Wyatt Osborne, John Miller, Premier Showmen.

Second place team – Anna Jo Reeves, Cade Sponcil, Noah Sponcil, Lara Henson, Greenfield MClain.

Third place team – Emma Yochum, Sawyer Blair, Sydney Shelton, Weston Blair, Connor Yochum, All Stars.

Fourth place team – Avery Teteters, Reese Teeters, Landry Teeters, Teeters Trio.

Individual – First, Wyatt Osborn, Premier Showmen; second, Noah Sponcil, Greenfield McClain; third, Cade Sponcil, Greenfield McClain; fourth, Anna Jo Reeves, Greenfield McClain; fifth, Kenzie Arnold, Fairfield FFA; sixth, Corbin Winkle, B2W2; seventh, Carly Sanders, Premier Showmen; eighth, Emma Yochum, All Stars; ninth, Sydney Saunders, Premier Showmen; 10th, Emmarae Helterbrand, Champs.

Senior

First place team – Bryn Karnes, Emily Jones, Caleb Cook, Ethan Cockerill, McClain FFA.

Second place team – Emma Case, Lawton Parry, Luke Dhume, Cohen Frost, Premier Showmen.

Third place team – Lana Grover, Joe Helterbrand, Kristen Harp, Lexey Hetzel, Hillsboro FFA.

Fourth place team – Cora Gillespie, Chandra HIll, Zach DeAtley, Brianna Purvis, Mowrystown FFA.

Individual – First, Bryn Karnes, McClain; second, Lana Grover, Hillsboro FFA; third, Lawton Parry, Premier Showmen; fourth Emily Jones, McClain FFA; fifth, Tyler Boggess, John Doe; sixth, Jaden Henderson, John Doe; seventh, Charles Phillips, Mowrystown FFA; eighth, Brianna Purvis, Mowrystown FFA; ninth, Cora Gillespie, Mowrystown FFA; 10th, Kristen Harp, Hillsboro FFA.

Outstanding Market Exhibitor Competition

Beef

Age 8/9 – First, Sydney Shelton, All About Beef.

Age 10 – First, Wyatt Osborn, Premier Showmen.

Age 11 – First, Carter Boyd, Barnyard Bunch.

Age 12 – First, Sydney Sanders, Premier Showmen.

Age 13 – Kaylee Butler-Fife, Ag-N-Stuff.

Age 14 – First, Dawson Osborn, Premier Showmen.

Age 15 – First, Allison Kiley, Mowrystown FFA.

Age 16 – First, Larkyn Parry, Premier Showmen.

Age 17 – First, Hillary Hamilton, Premier Showmen.

Goat

Age 8/9 – First, Sophia Michael, Highland County Buckeyes.

Age 10 – First, Victoria Morris, Greene Countrie Farm Hands.

Age 11 – First, Gracie Thoroman, Fur, Feathers & Friends.

Age 12 – First, Sydney Hamilton, Highland County Poultry, Pigs & Lambs.

Age 12 – First, Sam Hamilton, Highland County Poultry, Pigs & Lambs.

Age 13 – First, Kyah Chaney, Fantastics.

Age 14 – First, Madison Knox, Belfast Kids Unlimited.

Age 15 – First, Kelcie Thornburg, Fur, Feathers & Friends.

Age 16 – First, Ashlie Hillyer, Fur, Feathers & Friends.

Age 17 – First, Cheynne Watson, McClain FFA.

Poultry

Age 8/9 – First, Paisly Cox, Berrysville Whippersnappers.

Age 10 – First, Christian Flowers, Buford Dairy & Livestock.

Age 11 – First, Hayden Barrera, Building Bridges.

Age 12 – First, Sydney Hamilton, Highland County Poultry, Pigs & Lambs.

Age 13 – First, Wesley Kelch, Highland County Poultry, Pigs & Lambs.

Age 14 – First, Sara Newsome, Fab Five.

Age 15 – First, Kara Williams, Lynchburg-Clay FFA.

Age 16 – First, Hope Wycoff, Barnyard Bunch.

Age 18 – First, Brittany Rhoades, Highland County Poultry, Pigs & Lambs.

Rabbit

Age 8/9 – First, Baylee McClain, Highland’s Best.

Age 10 – First, Halle Jones, Premier Showmen.

Age 11 – First, Destine Kipp, Fur, Feathers & Friends.

Age 12 – First, Sydney Hooper, Highland Harvesters.

Age 13 – First, Wade Evans, Fur, Feathers & Friends.

Age 14 – First, Halle Hamilton, Premier Showmen.

Age 15 – First, Carter Cambell, McClain FFA.

Age 16 – First, Katie Kirk, Lynchburg-Clay FFA.

Age 17 – First, Elizabeth Zaremba, Clover Leaf Clippers.

Age 18 – First, Mackenzie Creek, Belfast Kids Unlimited.

Sheep

Age 8/9 – First, Sophia Michael, Highland County Buckeyes.

Age 10 – First, Mia Roehm, Highland Harvesters.

Age 11 – First, Brya McClain, Highland’s Best.

Age 12 – First, Brianna Hill, Belfast Kids Unlimited.

Age 13 – First, Jaylie Duncan, Highland Harvesters.

Age 14 – First, Chandra Hill, Belfast Kids Unlimited.

Age 16 – First, Zach DeAtley, Fur, Feathers & Friends.

Age 17 – First, Cheyenne Watson, McClain FFA.

Age 18 – First, Logan Simmons, Lynchburg-Clay FFA.

Swine

Age 8/9 – First, Claire WInkle, Barnyard Bunch.

Age 10 – First, Ashton Bain, Highland County Poultry, Pigs & Lambs.

Age 11 – First, Cade Sponcil, Barnyard Bunch.

Age 12 – First, Sydney Sanders, Premier Showmen.

Age 13 – First, Bobby Satterfield, Mowrystown FFA.

Age 14 – First, Spencer Wycoff, Barnyard Bunch.

Age 15 – First, Bryce Stanley, Barnyard Bunch.

Age 16 – Destiny Trefz, McClain FFA.

Age 17 – First, Nick Evans, Fairfield FFA.

Age 18 – First, Kennedi Claycomb, Barnyard Bunch.

Horse

Junior – Kaylynn Thompson, Silver Spurs.

Intermediate – Amanda Hitt, Silver Spurs.

Senior – Morgan Kelly, Ready-Set-Show.

Outstanding Equine Exhibitor – Amanda Hitt, Silver Spurs.

Junior Fair Rabbit Show

Champion Senior Buck – Katie Kirk, Highland County Unlimited.

Champion Senior Doe – Carter Campbell, McClain FFA.

Champion 6/8 Buck – Summer Brown, Ag-N-Stuff.

Champion 6/8 Doe – Darby Yeager, Fur, Feathers & Friends.

Champion Junior Buck – Sydney Hooper, Highland Harvesters.

Champion Junior Doe – Brayden Yeager, Fur, Feathers & Friends.

Grand Champion Overall – Braydon Yeager, Fur, Feathers & Friends.

Reserve Champion Overall – Katie Kirk, Highland County Unlimited.

DOE & LITTER

Champion 4 class – Mackenzie Creek, Belfast Kids Unlimited.

Reserve Champion 4 class – Bailey McWhorter, Belfast Kids Unlimited.

Champion 6 class – Madison Frazer, Fur, Feathers & Friends.

Reserve Champion 6 class – Gage Thompson, Fur, Feathers & Friends.

MARKET RABBITS

Class 1 – First, Ava Hooper, Highland Harvesters; second, James Fritts, Ag-N-Stuff.

Class 2 – First, Saige Igo, Fur, Feathers & Friends; second, Morgan Lucas, Fur, Feathers & Friends.

Class 3 – First, Sydney Hooper, Highland Harvesters; second, Kami Collins, Fur, Feathers & Friends.

Class 4 – First, Somara Donley, Lynchburg Guys & Gals; second, Mya Hamilton, Premier Showmen.

Class 5 – First, Emmy Hawkins, Mowrystown FFA; second, Hannah Hamilton, Premier Showmen.

Champion – Somara Donley, Lynchburg Guys & Gals.

Reserve Champion – Sydney Hooper, Highland Harvesters.

Showmanship

Age 8 – First, Brynne Holsted, Highland County Unlimited; second, Alyssa Bales, Highland County Unlimited.

Age 9 – First, Ashlyn Bellamy, Highland Harvesters; second, Baylee McClain, Highland’s Best.

Age 10 – First, Darby Yeager, Fur, Feathers & Friends; second, Bailey McWhorter, Belfast Kids Unlimited.

Age 11 – First, Destinee Kipp, Fur, Feathers & Friends; second, Harleigh Diles, Highland County Unlimited.

Age 12 – First, Sydney Hooper, Highland Harvesters; second, Madison Frazer, Fur, Feathers & Friends.

Age 13 – First, Evelyn Lucas, Fur, Feathers & Friends; second, Wade Evans, Fur, Feathers & Friends.

Age 14 – First, Mayson Faulconer, McClain FFA; second, Clair Holsted, Highland County Unlimited.

Age 15 – First, Carter Campbell, McClain FFA; second, Braydon Yeager, Fur, Feathers & Friends.

Age 16 – First, Katie Kirk, Highland County Unlimited; second, Kelsey Arnett, Clover Leaf Clippers.

Age 17 – First, Elizabeth Zaremba, Clover Leaf Clippers.

Age 18 – First, Brittany Howard, Highland County Unlimited; second, Makenzie Creek, Belfast Kids Unlimited.

Sweepstakes Champion – Katie Kirk, Highland County Unlimited.

Sweepstakes Reserve Champion – Carter Campbell, McClain FFA.