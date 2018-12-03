Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Nov. 27

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Roger R. Carroll, 25, Greenfield, was arrested for a probation violation warrant out of Ross County.

Nov. 28

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Richard Hawkins, 56, Columbus, was arrested ona bench warrant.

Nov. 29

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Brian Lutz, 40, Washington Court House, was arrested on failure to appear warrant out of Ross County.

INCIDENT

At 8:37 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of North Washington Street in reference to a theft that had occurred. Upon arrival of the officers, they were able to obtain a report from the victim and the investigation is pending.

Nov. 30

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Kyle Allen, 24, Woodstock, was arrested for failure to appear.

Tyler Wagoner, 27, Bainbridge, was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

INCIDENTS

At 5:21 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of South Street in reference to a report of a discharge of a firearm inside a residence. Upon the arrival of the officers, a report was obtained from the victims. However, little to no information was be given to the officers at the time of the incident.

At 10:20 p.m., in the 700 block of South Seventh Street an officer conducted a traffic stop at which time Tyler Wagoner, 27, of Bainbridge, was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 1

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Christopher Rhoades, 26, Bainbridge, was arrested for disorderly intoxication.

INCIDENT

At 4:24 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Spring Street in reference to a report of criminal damaging. Upon the arrival of officers a report was obtained from the victim and the investigation is pending.