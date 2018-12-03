Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Nov. 29

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

James Redding, 24, of Washington Court House, was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Derrick Osborne, 26, of Wilmington, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear.

Nicholas Cordy, 35, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear.

ACCIDENTS

A report was received of a two-car crash on North High Street near Collins Avenue. After an officer’s investigation, it was determined that a vehicle operated by James Redding. 24, of Washington Court House. was following a vehicle operated by Shanda Bourne, 50, of Hillsboro. The Redding vehicle failed to stop in time and struck the Bourne vehicle, causing minor damage to the Redding vehicle and functional damage to the Bourne vehicle. Redding was issued a citation.

A report was received of a two-car crash in the 1400 block of North High Street. After officer’s investigation, it was determined that a vehicle operated by Rhianna Daulton, 18, of West Union, made a right hand turn onto north High Street and turned into the path of a vehicle operated by Nancy Holliday, 69, of Hillsboro, causing minor damage to both vehicles. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.

Nov. 30

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Nicholas Blevins, 46, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension.

Brenda Delong, 56, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to yield at an intersection.

Matthew Rust, 35, of Chillicothe, was arrested for violation of a protection order.

ACCIDENTS

A report was received of a crash that occurred on North High Street. After an officer’s investigation, it was determined that a vehicle operated by Linda Boles, 67, of Hillsboro, was stopped in traffic when a vehicle operated by Makenzie Burns, 21, of Hillsboro, was unable to stop in time and struck the Boles vehicle. No damage was reported to the Boles vehicle and minor damage was reported to the Burns vehicle. Burns was transported to Highland District Hospital by the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire Distr4ict with minor injuries.

A report was received of a crash in the intersection of South East Street and East Walnut Street. After an officer’s investigation, it was determined that a vehicle operated by Brenda Delong, 56, of Hillsboro, pulled into the path of a vehicle operated by Nicholas Blevins, 46, of Hillsboro. Disabling damage was reported to the Delong vehicle and minor damage was reported to the Blevins vehicle. No injuries were reported and two citations were issued.

Dec. 1

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Roy Sluss, 49, of Columbus, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear.

Matthew McVicker, 28, of Hillsboro, was arrested for persistent disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

ACCIDENTS

A report was received of a crash in the 600 block of South High Street. After an officer’s investigation, it was determined that a vehicle operated by Timothy Kiefer, 29, of Lynchburg was eastbound in a parking lot when he slid on the pavement and went through a guardrail and over an embankment. Severe damage was reported to the vehicle. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.

A report was received of a crash in the 1400 block of North High Street. After an officer’s investigation, it was determined that a vehicle operated by Donna Raney, 61, of Lynchburg, was backing from a parking space when her tire rubbed against a parked vehicle owned by Lamar Weaver, 29, of Hillsboro, causing minor damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.