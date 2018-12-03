Firefighters union plans Breakfast with Santa

Because they are trying to raise money to help the community and each other, AFSCME Local 1091, the union that represents the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District part-time employees, has planned a Breakfast with Santa event for 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 at the district’s Hillsboro headquarters located at 204 N. East St.

Those attending will receive a breakfast of pancakes, sausage and beverages, plus have the chance to get their picture taken with Santa Claus and share their Christmas wish list with him.

A $4 donation per meal is suggested.

“We’re trying to raise money for the local chapter so we can do some community service projects and help the local firefighters,” said Steve Vance, president of AFSCME (American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees) Local 1091. “Hopefully, if we can raise enough money, we can buy some hand tools for the firefighters that we usually buy out of our own pockets, and we can help the community with some fire prevention awareness.”

The union is just entering its third year of existance, Vance said, and currently has 16 members, all part-time employees with the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District. He said similar unions are relatively new and that the AFSCME 1091 is one of only about three or four like it in the state.

The union’s primary purpose is to negotiate benefits for the district’s part-time staff members, but its members are also brainstorming for new ways to be help the community and themselves.

In the past union members have helped with fire prevention awareness at the local elementary schools.

“We’d like to make the community and municipalities more safe for all the citizens,” Vance said.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

New event set for Saturday, Dec. 8