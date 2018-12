The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Dec. 3

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Larry Gilpin, 60, of Otway, was cited for speed.

INCIDENT

A report was received of a theft from a business in the 300 block of West Main Street. The incident remains under investigation.

Dec. 6

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Benjamin Starry, 18, of Maineville, was cited for speed.

Jason Wallace, 45, of Hillsboro, was cited for physical control.