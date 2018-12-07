Lynchburg food pantry given a new home

The Because He Lives Food Pantry in Lynchburg held an open house on Saturday, Dec. 1 at its new location at 111 S. Main St. in Lynchburg. The property was donated to the pantry by the First Financial Bank and will be a great asset to the pantry for food distribution. “We are so grateful to First Financial Bank for their generosity and commitment to our community,” noted a pantry official. Pictured is Annie Efkeman, (left, center) representative from First Financial, officially presenting the deed to the property to the pantry director, Rich Crabtree.

