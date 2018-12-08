Hog crop down, killings and Greenfield Christmas

Editor’s note — As The Times-Gazette celebrates its 200th anniversary, we’re taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

This week in 1879, the Highland Weekly News reported that a man accused of abducting a local woman was in jail, realizing he was “in a bad scrape,” while another suspect was being hunted down.

Highland County’s hog crop was expected to be “not… as large as usual this season.”

The Rocky Fork Flouring Mills were advertised as “the only mills outside of Hillsboro and Greenfield that can manufacture the new process of Patent Flour.”

Dr. Harter’s Iron Tonic touted itself as a cure for “general debility.”

In news from New Lexington: “Another cold snap. Coal scarce and cannot be got. Hogs are still on the march to the slaughter-houses.”

In Belfast, a local man known to many as “Dad,” was given a surprise party for his 63rd birthday.

The owner of the Buckeye Saloon was taken to court for allegedly selling liquor to a minor, but the case was later dismissed.

This week in 1936, the Greenfield Daily Republican reported three teenage girls from Greenfield had been found after running away to their uncle’s house in Pike County.

A former South Salem man was found dead of asphyxiation in his bathroom in Columbus, having been killed by fumes from his gas heater.

Jewish families in Highland County were beginning the celebration of Hanukkah.

Charges were filed against a man who allegedly shot and killed a Plug Run man in Ross County.

Fayette County authorities were also investigating a killing near Washington Court House, and in this case, the killer was unknown.

A “biting cold wind” swept in from the northwest, bringing the coldest weather of the season to Greenfield.

The veterans’ hospital in Chillicothe was being investigated for “deplorable” overcrowded conditions.

In hospital news, one woman was taken to Bethesda Hospital for an appendectomy, and a child was taken to Children’s Hospital in Cincinnati with mastoiditis.

This week in 1954, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported a local chiropractor was charged with advertising himself to be a doctor without having a certificate. He was found guilty by a petit jury and fined $50.

Santa Claus visited Hillsboro on a Friday afternoon to pass out treats on the courthouse square.

In sports, the Hillsboro Indians basketball team beat New Boston 60-39 in its first night on the court.

The Hillsboro Junior Chamber of Commerce sponsored an after-the-game dance at the Hillsboro Armory. The event was attended by approximately 100 students.

Darrell R. Hottle took the oath of office after being elected Highland County Common Pleas Court judge.

Evinrude outboard motors were on sale at Fairley Hardware Store from $118.20 to $404.

The Colony Theatre advertised showings of “Sitting Bull,” starring Douglas Kennedy and John Litle.

The Hillsboro Church of Christ had a goal of 650 attendees every Sunday at Bible School for a total of 2,600 in the month of December.

A Thanksgiving service at the Leesburg Friends Church was well-attended.

This week in 1978, the Greenfield Daily Times reported the clocks in Greenfield’s historic town hall were set to be fully repaired after several years of off-and-on efforts.

A Washington Courthouse man was killed and a Leesburg man was seriously injured when their car rammed into a train in Northwestern Ohio.

Greenfield Sundry Store advertised a 6-foot fake tree for $16.88 that would “last for many Christmases to come.” Snow spray was 77 cents, gift wrap was $1.69 and glass ornaments were 99 cents for a box of 12.

The McClain Tigers basketball team was out to end a three-game losing streak at a Friday home game against Madison-Plains.

Pork shoulder steaks were $1.09 per pound at Uhl’s IGA in Greenfield, chuck roast was $1.49 per pound and lettuce was 39 cents per head.

Miki Mootispaw wrote to Santa Claus asking for an Operation game, a bean bag chair, a Baby Wet & Care and doll furniture. David Everhart said he had been “a fairly good boy, but nothing to brag about. But if you would bring me these toys I’ll try to be better next year…”

