Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Dec. 7

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Satishkumar Patel, 45, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to display sticker.

Phillip Queen, 18, of Seaman, was cited for license plate light.

Dec. 8

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Breanna Birkhimer, 18, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension.

Theresa Ingles, 61, of Bainbridge, was cited for improper backing.

Jacob Grover-Pollard, 26, of Chillicothe, was arrested for failure to appear.

Brian Morris, 57, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

Tracey Beatty Jr., 36, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

J.P. Napier, 35, of Lancaster, was arrested for criminal trespass.

Tash Vilvens, 24, of Hillsboro, was arrested for endangering children.

Dec. 9

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Kattie Taylor, 19, of Seaman, was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Jamie Willison, 38, of Cincinnati, was cited for disorderly conduct.

ACCIDENTS

A report was received of a crash in the 600 block of North High Street. After an officer’s investigation, it was determined that a vehicle operated by Kattie Taylor, 19, of Seaman, was behind a vehicle operated by Lisa Burnett, 44, of Hillsboro. The Burnett vehicle slowed for traffic, but the Taylor vehicle was unable to stop in time and struck the Burnett’s vehicle causing minor damage to both vehicles. No injuries were reported and on citation was issued.

A report was received of a crash in the 100 block of West Main Street. After an officer’s investigation, it was determined that a vehicle operated by Theresa Ingles, 61, of Bainbridge, was backing from a parking space and backed into a vehicle operated by Bryce Sexton, 19, of Hillsboro, causing minor damage to both vehicles. No injuries were reported and one citation was issued.