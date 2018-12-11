Giving the gift of life

Highland District Hospital Pathologist Assistant Dave Long of Bainbridge is shown donating blood Tuesday afternoon at the HDH and Hoxworth blood drive, which will now appear here monthly, according to Lab Manager Twila Kendricks. Kendricks said the Hoxworth Bloodmobile will be stationed at the hospital on the second Tuesday of every month to take blood donations from locals. Hoxworth Assistant Field Manager Jeff Welch of Bethel is shown assisting Long.

Highland District Hospital Pathologist Assistant Dave Long of Bainbridge is shown donating blood Tuesday afternoon at the HDH and Hoxworth blood drive, which will now appear here monthly, according to Lab Manager Twila Kendricks. Kendricks said the Hoxworth Bloodmobile will be stationed at the hospital on the second Tuesday of every month to take blood donations from locals. Hoxworth Assistant Field Manager Jeff Welch of Bethel is shown assisting Long.