McClain FFA sponsors Secret Santa

The McClain High School FFA chapter recently “adopted” 13 children to provide Christmas presents through the Secret Santa Program. The officer team spent the evening of Dec. 9 shopping to provide clothes as well as toys for these children. “It was a humbling experience being able to buy gifts for the less fortunate in our community,” a chapter spokesperson said. Pictured is the McClain FFA officer team.

