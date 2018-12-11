Hillsboro parliamentary teams compete

On Tuesday, Nov. 13, the Hillsboro High School FFA chapter had two teams, novice and advanced, compete in a sub-district parliamentary procedure contest.

Members of each team had to convey their knowledge of how to properly run a meeting of business according to Robert’s Rules of Order. The novice team consisted of eight freshmen. These members were Riley Stratton, Ben Florea, Griffin Puckett, Ethan Parry, Emma Hatfield, Clara Page, Jordan Gillespie and Keisha Moore. The team also had to take a written test that was used as a part of the total team score.

The advanced team also competed at the subdistricts contest. The team consisted of seven members, which included Kirsten Harp, Heather Burba, Joe Helterbrand, Alora Brown, Ryan Harless, Katie Craig and Lana Grover.

The team also had to show how well they could conduct a meeting of business. The team had to perform five separate abilities and debate over two items of business.

To finish the whole meeting, they had to adjourn within twelve minutes.

Senior member Kirsten Harp said, “I have enjoyed all four years I have participated in the parliamentary procedure contest, and this team impressed me so much on their ability. I’m so proud I got to be a member of this advanced team for my final year.”

The novice team placed first and the advanced team placed second at the subdistricts competition. By placing as one of the top two teams, both the novice and advanced teams advanced to the district competition.

Written by Lana Grover, submitted by Alora Brown.

Shown from left to right are Ben Florea, Ethan Parry, Jordan Gillespie, Clara Page, Riley Stratton, Keisha Moore, Griffin Puckett and Emma Hatfield at the subdistrict contest. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/12/web1_f-parli.jpg Shown from left to right are Ben Florea, Ethan Parry, Jordan Gillespie, Clara Page, Riley Stratton, Keisha Moore, Griffin Puckett and Emma Hatfield at the subdistrict contest. Submitted photo