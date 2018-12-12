Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff Donnie Barrera reports for the week of December 3-9, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received 264 911 calls, answered 129 requests for service, dispatched 144 fire and EMS runs, took 17 offense reports and investigated four traffic crashes.

A deputy was dispatched to a commercial burglar alarm at a New Market Township business at 12:36 a.m. on Dec. 6. The monitoring company received a rear door alarm and notified the sheriff’s office. The business was checked and everything was found to be secure.

A Clermont County resident came to the Highland County Justice Center at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 6 to report being assaulted in Highland County a few days prior. A deputy spoke to the victim and an offense report was taken. Assault charges have been filed and the incident remains under investigation.

At 5:17 a.m. on Dec. 8 a Mowrystown resident called the sheriff’s office to report suspicious activity on North High Street. The complainant stated that two unknown people had trespassed on his property and had been seen looking in his windows. Deputies checked the area and found footprints, but no suspects were located.