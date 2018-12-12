Torrey interim minister at Hillsboro Presbyterian

The First Presbyterian Church of Hillsboro has announced that the Rev. Chris Torrey will begin a term as interim pastory on Dec. 16 while che church searches for a permanent pastor.

Transitional ministry has been an interest of Torrey’s since chairing the Committee on Ministry of the Presbytery.

Torrey felt called to ministry while working in Presbyterian summer camps. Since seminary in Boston. Mass. and Edinburgh, Scotland, he has served churches in Boston; suburban Detroit, Mich.; San Jose, Calif. and Lakeside Presbyterian in northern Kentucky. He retired from Lakeside in 2017.

Torrey and his wife, Dawn, live in New Richmond. Dawn works at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital as a clinical pharmacist in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

There will be a reception for Torrey after the Dec. 16 service at 10 a.m. Service times at the church are Sunday 8:30 and 10 a.m. A Christmas Eve Candlelight Service will be observed at 10 p.m.

Everyone is always welcome at all services.

