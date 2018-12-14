Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Dec. 11

INCIDENT

At 8:03 p.m., officers responded to an assault in the 300 block of Jefferson Street.

Dec. 12

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jeffrey Burgess, 33, Greenfield was arrested for felonious assault and on an Adult Parole Authority warrant.

INCIDENTS

At 9:09 a.m., an officer received a report of a theft by misuse of a credit card in the 400 block of Lyndon Avenue.

At 7:45 p.m., an officer received information on the whereabouts of a male subject known to have an outstanding warrant with the Greenfield Police Department. Officers responded to the 1000 block of McClain Avenue where Jeffrey Burgess was arrested without incident.

At 11:48 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Lyndon Ave in reference to a possible overdose. A male subject was transported to Greenfield Area Medical Center via ambulance for further treatment.