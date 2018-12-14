Crew responds to tractor fire

Black smoke billowed and flames licked from a fully engulfed lawn tractor Friday afternoon at the home of Darrell Tissott on West Pleasant Street in Hillsboro, but damage was limited to the mower and a pile of leaves. Tissott told The Times-Gazette that he was removing leaves from his yard with the mower, and as he backed the machine up near a ravine where he was dumping his yard waste, a fire started beneath the tractor. Firefighters were able to douse the blaze before it caught the surrounding dry brush on fire and the only casualty was the tractor.

