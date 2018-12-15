Raccoon banquet, pelt prices and black lung

Editor’s note — As The Times-Gazette celebrates its 200th anniversary, we’re taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

This week in 1936, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported a 95-year-old Civil War veteran was to speak at a church in Highland.

The Press-Gazette was sponsoring a Christmas home-lighting contest and entries were flowing in. Participants were judged on originality, general attractiveness and artistic value.

A Latham-area man was sentenced to up to 20 years in the state penitentiary after he pled guilty to manslaughter. The paper reported the man had shot another with a shotgun, killing him. The charge was amended from second-degree murder as part of a plea agreement.

Equity Dairy Stores on West Main Street in Hillsboro advertised eggs for 26 cents per dozen, cream cheese for 22 cents per pound, dry cottage cheese for 6 cents and grilled sandwiches for 10 cents.

The New Bell’s Theatre advertised showings of “West of Shanghai,” starring Boris Karloff as General Wu Yen Fang.

There were 70 present at the Church of Christ Sunday in Buford.

This week in 1947, the Hillsboro News-Herald reported that “pocketbooks of Highland Countians felt an additional tug” when butter and gasoline prices experienced a hike.

The Highland County Coonhunters Association was set to have its annual banquet, featuring raccoon as the main dish. “Eighty-six carcasses are now in cold storage,” the paper reported.

The Hillsboro Indians were “looking for their third scalp” at a Friday basketball match against rival McClain High School, having won twice on the season.

A young Darrell Hottle was seeking the Democratic nomination for Highland County prosecuting attorney. Hottle later became the Highland County Common Pleas Court judge.

Schaefer’s Supermarkets advertised smoked hams for 64 cents per pound, Boscul coffee for 51 cents per glass jar, bean sprouts for 14 cents and sliced peaches for 30 cents.

Ellison Bros. advertised flannel shirts and ties “for your Christmas ‘Male List.’”

Tuberculosis was said to kill one person every 10 minutes.

A Belfast-area farmer was “slugged” and robbed of $194 in cash — proceeds from tobacco sales — and police were investigating.

The fur supply in Highland County was hovering around normal levels other than mink being a little higher in value than the previous year and muskrat up slightly as well.

This week in 1972, the first Highland County-area recipients of black lung disability payments were shown with representatives of the Community Action Organization.

Front-page photos showed local children getting optical examinations at a four-county eye clinic.

Nationwide insurance offered $37,000 in life insurance for 50 cents a day for young married couples.

The Colony Theatre advertised showings of “Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex But Were Afraid to Ask,” by Woody Allen.

An ice storm rolled through the area, leaving the landscape “like a large skating rink” and closing schools.

The Hillsboro City Schools Board of Education asked for bids on new boilers for the Marshall school building.

General Telephone Co. of Ohio announced it had completed a $15,800 cable expansion project in the Mowrystown area.

This week in 1999, The Times-Gazette reported McClain High School was to receive a historical marker awarded by the Ohio Bicentennial Commission.

U.S. Rep. Ted Strickland announced his bid for a fourth term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Jerry Haag Motors in Hillsboro offered a 1999 Buick Regal LS for $18,799 after rebate.

Sherry’s Tanning in Hillsboro, formerly Tux & Tan II, offered a $6-per-week tanning special.

In sports, the McClain boys basketball team left the gym on a Saturday night with a 61-56 victory over the Hillsboro Indians. The Lady Tigers triumphed over Miami Trace 63-35.

A political cartoon depicted a child sitting on Santa Claus’ lap with a floppy disk, saying, “This is my Christmas wish disk.”

Three-year-old James Marcus was pictured with the jolly elf at the South Salem library Christmas program.

Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/12/web1_look-back-logo-1.jpg

A look back at news items through the years