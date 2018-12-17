Crash claims Sabina man

A Hillsboro man was at fault in a Friday two-vehicle head-on crash in Clinton County that claimed the life of a Sabina man and left the Hillsboro man with serious injuries, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash took place at approximately 4:41 p.m. on SR 72 near milepost 12 in Clinton County.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Richard Steiner, 69, of Sabina, was operating a 2001 Chevrolet S-10 pickup northbound on SR 72. The driver of the other vehicle, Joshua McKinley, 27, of Hillsboro, was operating a 2016 Kia Sportage southbound on SR 72 when the two vehicles collided head-on, according to to the state patrol.

Steiner was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Clinton County Coroner’s Office.

OSHP Sgt. Mike Ross said Monday afternoon that McKinley was found to be at fault for driving left of center. It is unknown at this time if he will face any charges, Ross said.

McKinley was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries. Two juvenile occupants also inside the vehicle McKinley was driving were relayed to area hospitals for evaluations, the state patrol said.

SR 72 was closed during the initial investigation.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton County Coroner’s Office, SRWW Joint Fire District 2 and the Ohio Department of Transportation assisted on thescene.

The crash remains under investigation.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/12/web1_OSP-patch-1.jpg

OSHP says seriously injured Hillsboro man at fault