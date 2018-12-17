Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Dec. 14

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Shannon Edwards, 28, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension.

Miracle Blount, 19, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to maintain control.

Cheyanne Vollmer, 22, of Lynchburg, was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Sarah Ruth, 33, of Hillsboro, was cited for an expired driver’s license.

James Villarreal, 54, of Seaman, was cited for improper backing.

Michael Shane Fenner, 29, of Peebles, was arrested for failure to appear.

Taralee McKeever, 31, of Hillsboro, was arrested for assault.

ACCIDENT

A report was received of a traffic crash in the 100 block of South High Street. After an officer’s investigation, it was determined that a vehicle operated by Rebecca Ventura, 53, of Hillsboro, was stopped in traffic when a vehicle operated by Miracle Blount, 19, of Hillsboro, was attempting to merge into the left turn lane and struck the Ventura vehicle. Minor damage was reported to both vehicles. No injuries were reported and one citation was issued.

Dec. 16

ACCIDENTS

A report was received of a crash in the 100 block of Harry Sauner Road. After an officer’s investigation, it was determined that a vehicle operated by Jennifer Rhinehimer, 42, of Hillsboro, was slowed in traffic when a vehicle operated by Cheyanne Vollmer, 22, of Mansfield, struck the Rhinehimer vehicle in the rear causing minor damage to the Rhinehimer vehicle and disabling damage to the Vollmer vehicle. No injuries were reported and one citation was issued.

A report was received of a crash in the intersection of North West Street and Harry Sauner Road. After an officer’s investigation, it was determined that a vehicle operated by Melissa Carpenter, 33, of Wilmington, was stopped in traffic when a vehicle operated by Adrian Scott, 29, of Hillsboro, struck the Carpenter vehicle in the rear causing minor damage to both vehicles. No injuries were reported and one citation was issued.