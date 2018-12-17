Man arrested after high-speed chase in Clinton, Highland counties

A Hamilton man was arrested last week after he reportedly led authorities on a high-speed chase in Clinton and Highland counties, eventually wrecking in a ditch near Martinsville before being apprehended.

Jerry Harner Jr., 26, was taken into custody on the evening of Dec. 13 after he allegedly fled from law enforcement after running a stop sign and speeding in Clinton County.

Authorities tried to stop Harner, but he took off and eventually traveled into Highland County, according to a sheriff’s report. The report said the pursuit at times reached speeds of 100 mph.

Col. Brian Prickett of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office told The Times-Gazette that Harner entered Highland County on Lacy Road, which becomes Fisher Road at the county line, turned onto Mad River Road southbound and passed Powell Road, Panhandle Road, Kibler Road and Crosen Road before turning onto SR 73 northbound. Harner then allegedly led deputies from both counties down Welcome Road, Careytown Road, Powell Road and back onto Mad River before turning onto Fisher Road and Laymon Road, at which point he re-entered Clinton County and troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol entered the chase.

According to Prickett, Harner drove into Martinsville on Jonesboro Road, then turned onto Doak Road, where he wrecked his vehicle.

The report said the chase lasted 35 minutes and covered 38 miles in Clinton County and Highland County.

According to the report, Harner injured his foot in the incident and was treated at Clinton Memorial Hospital prior to being booked at the Clinton County Jail.

One passenger in Harner’s vehicle, a 35-year-old woman from Blanchester, was checked for a possible head injury and released.

Harner was charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, according to the CCSO.

According to the report, Harner has previously been charged with failure to comply “multiple times in multiple different jurisdictions.”

Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570.

Authorities: Pursuit reached 100 mph