Dettwiller will lead Fairfield

The Fairfield Local Board of Education has selected Tim Dettwiller to transition from interim superintendent to permanent superintendent effective Jan. 1, 2019.

Dettwiller has been serving as interim superintendent since Aug. 1, 2018 when he replaced Bill Garrett, who resigned effective July 31, 2018 to take a high school principal’s job in the Eastern Brown School, where he has a son who is a student.

Garrett served the district as superintendent for more than 10 years.

The board’s vote to hire Dettwiller was unanimous.

“The Fairfield Local School Board would like to welcome Mr. Tim Dettwiller as our new superintendent,” said Dr. Rindy Matthews, school board president. “We are very happy with what we have experienced thus far with Mr. Dettwiller. As he says, he has gotten a three-month interview. His leadership brings to us a background in academics, finance and amazing people skills. We are very pleased as a board to go into the future with Mr. Dettwiller leading Fairfield Local Schools.”

Previously, Dettwiller served as superintendent of the Madison-Plains Local Schools, where he had been superintendent since August 2014. Prior to his tenure as superintendent he served as the treasurer t Madison-Plains from May 2010 until he became superintendent in 2014. He holds a master’s of educational leadership degree from Ashland University and a bachelor of arts degree in accounting and business from Wilmington College. He also completed the Ohio School Leadership Institute through the Buckeye Association of School Administrators in March 2018.

“Just five short months ago I agreed to act as the interim superintendent for Fairfield Local Schools. In that time I have grown to have a real appreciation for the pride this community takes in our school,” Dettwiller said. “The pride and teamwork found in the students, staff and the board of education are second to none. I am humbled and excited to be asked to stay on as your superintendent for the next three years.”

Detwiller resides in Greenfield with his wife of 32 years, Robin Dettwiller. Together, they have four children and five grandchildren.

The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center assisted the Fairfield Local Schools Board of Education in its work finding Dettwiller to lead the district as superintendent.

The SOESC provides quality regional educational services to the school districts in Adams, Brown, Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties.

