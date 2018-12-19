Shop With A Cop represents 58 jurisdictions

According to Brandon Stratton, chief deputy for the Highland County Sheriff’s OPffice, there were 58 different jurisdictions represented at this year’s annual Shop With a Cop event, which included officers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Ohio Department of Natural Resources. This view, courtesy of a scissors lift at the Hillsboro Walmart, shows a lot of smiling faces of both kids and officers who participated in the program from about 20 feet in the air.

According to Brandon Stratton, chief deputy for the Highland County Sheriff’s OPffice, there were 58 different jurisdictions represented at this year’s annual Shop With a Cop event, which included officers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Ohio Department of Natural Resources. This view, courtesy of a scissors lift at the Hillsboro Walmart, shows a lot of smiling faces of both kids and officers who participated in the program from about 20 feet in the air.