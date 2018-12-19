Greenfield OKs $5M budget, talks streets

Greenfield Village Council on Tuesday approved a $5 million budget for 2019, but not before Councilman Chris Borreson complained that street paving in the village is “not a priority,” since 2018 is the second year there has been no money appropriated for street paving.

Borreson said the village needs an estimated $200,000 for necessary paving, and the city’s infrastructure is “$1 million in the hole.”

The councilman also said there is not a list of streets that need paved.

City Manager Todd Wilkin said his administration is working on a five-year capital improvement plan that will account for street paving and critical infrastructure. He said he expects it will be ready to approve in the third quarter of 2019.

There was also discussion of some funds being available later in the year to pay for infrastructure improvement.

“I believe we’re going to be able to pave this year,” Wilkin said.

Borreson said it is “solely our responsibility” to ensure Greenfield’s streets are in good condition, adding that Greenfield “lost a lot of money to the county” when it became a village several years ago and since then the issue has been put off.

Greenfield’s appropriations for 2019 total $5,100,186, a number with which Finance Committee Chairman Bob Bergstrom said his committee is “very comfortable.”

In Wilkin’s report to council, the city manager credited city staff for helping create the budget.

In other matters, Wilkin reported the city has been approached by a number of Greenfield residents about changing the village’s water policies and procedures, specifically requiring a deposit for each new user, which may alleviate “many unpaid bills” and ease the minds of new property owners or tenants “knowing their water will not be turned off.”

Wilkin also said the village should change an ordinance requiring contractors to have a $10,000 bond and $3 million liability insurance policy to work in Greenfield. The city manager said the ordinance is no longer necessary because Greenfield now has a building department, and “a lot of the issues that would be covered under the bond and insurance are covered and mandated by the building code standards.”

Wilkin said a first public meeting about development of Felson Park will be held Jan. 17 at a time to be determined.

Wilkin said he met in November with Katy Faber of the Appalachian Partnership for Economic Growth, and Nicole Oberrecht of the Highland County commissioners office about local industry.

The administration is also scheduling a business roundtable meeting for late January to gain input from the private sector about governmental processes and developing public/private partnerships, Wilkin said.

Wilkin also wished everyone a merry Christmas, adding that he is excited about 2019 and the opportunities it holds.

In other council business, legislators approved a new credit card policy for the village, bringing Greenfield into compliance with state legislation that was recently approved following a spate of credit card fraud investigations around Ohio.

Council also approved an ordinance amending cemetery lot prices and an ordinance decreasing the law enforcement trust fund, and later entered executive session to discuss personnel matters. No action was taken.

Councilman Eric Borsini’s absence was excused.

Greenfield Village Council typically meets in regular session the first and third Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. in the council chambers on the first floor of the City Building, but due to New Year’s Day falling on the first Tuesday of January, the next meeting will be held Tuesday, Jan. 8.

Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570.

Greenfield Law Director Brian Zets, left, and City Manager Todd Wilkin, right, review paperwork during Tuesday’s Greenfield Village Council meeting. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/12/web1_f-gf-council-dec-18.jpg Greenfield Law Director Brian Zets, left, and City Manager Todd Wilkin, right, review paperwork during Tuesday’s Greenfield Village Council meeting. David Wright | The Times-Gazette

Borreson says paving should be priority