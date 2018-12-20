Gifts for those in need

Highland County Prosecutor’s Office staff are shown holding Christmas gifts Thursday afternoon before delivering them to local families in need. The yearly tradition, which began in 2011, involves the prosecutor’s office identifying families in poverty and giving them personalized Christmas presents and food for the holiday, according to Prosecuting Attorney Anneka Collins. Shown from left are Highland County Victim-Witness Office Director Niki Glispie, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Molly Bolek, Collins, Tara Smith-Decker, Rylee Ruble and Kathryn Allen.

Highland County Prosecutor’s Office staff are shown holding Christmas gifts Thursday afternoon before delivering them to local families in need. The yearly tradition, which began in 2011, involves the prosecutor’s office identifying families in poverty and giving them personalized Christmas presents and food for the holiday, according to Prosecuting Attorney Anneka Collins. Shown from left are Highland County Victim-Witness Office Director Niki Glispie, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Molly Bolek, Collins, Tara Smith-Decker, Rylee Ruble and Kathryn Allen.