Albert graduates basic training

Pvt. William E. Albert graduated U.S. Army Basic Training at Fort Jackson, S.C. on Sept. 20. Albert is the son of Daniel Albert and the late Elly Albert. His stepmother is Sarah Albert. Albert is currently stationed at Fort Lee, Va., pursuing his career in the U.S. Army.

Pvt. William E. Albert graduated U.S. Army Basic Training at Fort Jackson, S.C. on Sept. 20. Albert is the son of Daniel Albert and the late Elly Albert. His stepmother is Sarah Albert. Albert is currently stationed at Fort Lee, Va., pursuing his career in the U.S. Army. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/12/web1_f-albert.jpg Pvt. William E. Albert graduated U.S. Army Basic Training at Fort Jackson, S.C. on Sept. 20. Albert is the son of Daniel Albert and the late Elly Albert. His stepmother is Sarah Albert. Albert is currently stationed at Fort Lee, Va., pursuing his career in the U.S. Army. Submitted photo