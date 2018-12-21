Former Greenfield resident honored for comedy contributions

The late Nathan Cockerill, a Greenfield native, was honored Nov. 17 at the Cleveland Comedy Festival at Playhouse Square in the Lincoln Theatre.

“The Nate Cockerill Best Improv or Sketch Performer” grant award was chosen by judges of the Cleveland Comedy Festival. The judges were Shawn Eckert of Helium Comedy Club in Buffalo, Chris Dipetta from the Punchline in Atlanta, Ga., and Kate Sidley from “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Cockerill was an integral member of the improv community in Cleveland. He studied at the Second City Conservatory and alter taught improv for the Second City of Cleveland. He was the main stage performer for Second City Cleveland from 2002-2004.

Cockerill was also a founding member of the Ground Floor Comedy Club in the Coventry neighborhood, teaching and performing improv.

After moving to Chicago, Ill., to pursue his career, Cockerill passed away from cancer in 2016. This award honors Cockerill’s passion for making people laugh, and his legacy as a comedian.

Submitted by Leah Unger.

Cockerill https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/12/web1_f-nate-cockerill.jpg Cockerill