Democrats to select BOE member

Pursuant to law and by directive 2018-42 of the Ohio Secretary of State, the county executive committees of the two major policial parties may make and file a recommendation with the secretary of state for the appointment of a qualified elector to serve as a board member on the Board of Elections for a four-year term commencing March 1, 2019.

The Highland County Democratic Executive and Central Committee will hold such a meeting for the purpose of selecting and recommending one of their electors to serve as a board member at 7 p.m. Jan. 3 in the basement meeting room at the Highland County Administration Building on Governor Foraker Place in Hillsboro.

Submitted by Dinah Phillips, chairperson.