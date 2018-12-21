Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has reported the following information:

Dec. 20

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Justin Fisher, 36, Columbus, was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Jenelle Herron, 37, Hillsboro, was cited for disorderly conduct.

CRASHES

A report was received of a crash that occurred on South High Street near Dunlap Road. After officer investigation, it was determined that a vehicle operated by a 17-year-old Hillsboro female was stopped in traffic when a vehicle operated by Tyler Carnes, 18, Hillsboro, was unable to stop in time and struck the juvenile’s vehicle, causing minor damage to both vehicles. No injuries were reported and one citation was issued.

A report was received of a crash that occurred on North High Street near the intersection of North Street. After officer investigation, it was determined that a vehicle operated by Josee Savoie, 38, Mt. Orab, and a vehicle operated by Robert Roades, 58, Hillsboro were both stopped in traffic when a vehicle operated by James Grisham, 42, Hillsboro, was unable to stop in time, striking the Savoie vehicle, which caused it to strike the Roades vehicle. Minor damage was reported to the Grisham and Savoie vehicles and none to the Roades vehicle. No injuries were reported and one citation was issued.